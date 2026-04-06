LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — Matt Deggs isn’t running from it. The UL Lafayette baseball coach says he lost his composure during Saturday’s 5-1 loss to James Madison, and he owns it, even as he explains exactly what set him off.

The video spread fast across college baseball social media, showing Deggs charging toward the JMU dugout in the fourth inning, shouting and being physically restrained by umpires. Now it’s going to cost him.

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What Sparked the Confrontation

The play that lit the fuse involved junior outfielder Maddox Mandino, who led off the fourth inning with a bunt grounder directly to the JMU first baseman. According to The Advocate, the first baseman picked up the ball and set up in the baseline to take the out. Mandino lowered his shoulder and ran through him.

Umpires began deliberating whether to eject Mandino for malicious contact. That’s when Deggs, coaching at third base, made his move toward the opposing dugout.

“Was it not a good play? Most certainly,” Deggs said. “From my standpoint, I know he’s getting kicked out. I’m gonna handle it. I’m at third base though.”

What happened next escalated things beyond a routine manager-umpire argument. Deggs said members of the JMU dugout confronted him during the discussion, and that’s the part he wasn’t willing to let slide.

“That’s just not a game I play. I don’t believe in that,” Deggs said. “There’s a lot of disrespect right now across the country, and a lot in baseball.”

Umpires ejected Deggs. The JMU coaching staff kept their players in the dugout to avoid further fallout. According to KATC, video of the moment spread quickly through outlets including Jomboy Media and picked up national traction.

Deggs Takes Responsibility

When Deggs met with the media after the weekend, he didn’t try to pin it on the umpires or JMU. He said what needed to be said.

“Lost my cool, wasn’t very professional,” Deggs said. “I pride myself on being passionate and professional … and what was captured was an ugly side of me.”

Both Mandino and Deggs were ejected on the play. Assistant coach Zach LaFleur stepped in to handle third base coaching for the rest of the game. It didn’t change much. The Cajuns managed only one run the rest of the way and dropped the series finale 5-1.

The Suspension

The Sun Belt Conference reviewed the incident and issued suspensions for both men. Mandino will sit out one game. Deggs draws a two-game ban, missing Wednesday’s midweek matchup against Southeastern Louisiana and the Friday series opener against Southern Miss.

The Cajuns, who entered the weekend at 19-12 and 4-7 in Sun Belt play, had already absorbed a tough blow on Friday night. They blew a 5-2 lead in the eighth inning and lost 6-5 in 11 innings after stranding 13 runners. The series loss to JMU dropped them further behind in conference play at a point in the season where every game counts.

Where the Cajuns Go From Here

UL opened the JMU series on a high note, with Lee Amedee and Donovan LaSalle each going deep to help the Cajuns bullpen hold on for a 5-4 win in Game 1. The collapse over the final two games of the series made the weekend a net loss the team can’t afford.

Deggs said he takes responsibility, and the program has to move on. The Cajuns need to regroup quickly with conference games on the line and their head coach watching from the stands for the first two.