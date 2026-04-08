(HAMMOND, La.) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (19-13) wrap up a five-game road trip Wednesday evening when they travel to Hammond to face Southeastern Louisiana at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m., with the game streaming on ESPN+. Cajuns fans can tune in on KPEL 96.5 or catch the action on the Varsity Network app.

Deggs Suspended for Wednesday's Game Following Viral JMU Ejection

The Cajuns arrive in Hammond under a cloud of controversy. Louisiana dropped Games 2 and 3 of its road series at James Madison by a combined score of 11-6, surrendering the series after coach Matt Deggs was ejected from Saturday's finale for charging toward the opposing dugout.

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The Sun Belt Conference reviewed the incident and issued suspensions. Outfielder Maddox Mandino will sit out one game, while Deggs earned a two-game ban, missing Wednesday's matchup against Southeastern Louisiana and Friday's series opener against Southern Miss. You can read more from 103.3 The Goat on Deggs' response to the ejection and suspension.

Cajuns Look to Rebound Against a Hot SLU Squad

Louisiana holds a 9-3 win over the Lions earlier this season, with Josh Lim crushing a three-run homer in the victory. Lee Amedee leads the Cajuns at .346 with a hit in his last 11 games. However, Southeastern enters hot, having won seven of its last eight games, with Peyton Woods (.346) and Justin Williams (.310-5-24) powering the offense.

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Wednesday's game sets the tone for an important week that wraps up with a three-game Sun Belt series against No. 10 Southern Miss.