Louisiana Announces Contract Extension for Bryan Maggard

(Lafayette, Louisiana) – The University of Louisiana and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Bryan Maggard, have agreed to extend his contract until June 30, 2029, as announced on Tuesday.

Since joining the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2017 from the University of Missouri, Maggard has led the department to unprecedented success in athletics, academics, and community involvement.

Maggard has adeptly navigated the evolving landscape of college athletics, addressing challenges such as new multi-media rights and TV contracts, conference realignment, and the implementation of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policies.

“It is an absolute honor to serve as the Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Louisiana, and I am grateful for the confidence President Savoie continues to show in me,” Maggard said. “Both Kerry and I consider southern Louisiana home, and although we have made great progress since 2017, we have so much more to accomplish for UL Athletics over the next five years.”

Under Maggard’s leadership, Louisiana has secured 21 Sun Belt Conference titles, bowl games, and NCAA Regional championships in men's and women's basketball, football, baseball, softball, and golf. The football team has achieved a school-record six consecutive bowl bids.

In November 2023, Maggard and university leaders announced the $65 million Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium project, aiming to transform Cajun Field into a premier college football venue by the 2025 season.

Two of the largest donations in Louisiana Athletics history have been secured under Maggard’s tenure, with the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Foundation raising over $35 million for the stadium project.

Community service has been a hallmark of the department since Maggard's arrival, with Louisiana leading the Sun Belt in community service hours for four consecutive years and ranking second nationally in 2023-24. Three teams (golf, volleyball, and women’s tennis) led their respective sports in community service hours.

Additionally, under Maggard’s direction, the Athletics Department has launched an in-house ticket operation and partnered with industry leader Paciolan to enhance the ticketing experience for future events.