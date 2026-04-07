(LAFAYETTE, La) - Big Brothers Big Sisters is changing the playbook on its Flag Football Experience, and the new timing gives the event a bigger purpose than a simple game day. What was expected to happen sooner is now being pushed to September 2026, where it will line up with Big Brothers Big Sisters Month and be reimagined as a back-to-school community celebration. Having worked alongside individuals who volunteered and organized BBBS events, I can tell you that it's a much-needed organization and is worth volunteering.

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Why BBBS is Delaying the Flag Football Event

The organization says the delay will help create something more impactful for youth, families, and mentors. Instead of just a one-day event, the updated plan will include a high-energy start to the school year, a community gathering around mentorship, and special recognition for the Bigs and Littles recruited through The Big Draft campaign.

That campaign is still rolling, and the organization says it is already more than halfway to its goal of recruiting 60 Bigs in 60 Days. As new matches are made, BBBS plans to keep spotlighting them on social media and using the momentum to show how mentorship changes lives in Acadiana.

Read More: Big Brothers Big Sisters 'Big Draft' Mentor Drive

The shift in schedule may feel like a postponement, but the message is that this is really an upgrade. By moving the event into September, BBBS is tying the flag football experience to a larger community moment that celebrates school, mentorship, and local connection all at once. It also times nicely with the beginning of the 2026 NFL football season. We will update with details on the new date as information becomes available.

Why This Matters for Acadiana

This matters because the event is about more than football. It is a recruiting tool for mentors, a visibility boost for the Big Brothers Big Sisters mission, and a way to connect more local kids with caring adult role models. For a program that serves young people facing adversity, every new Big can make a real difference in a child’s confidence, school experience, and future opportunities. There are plenty of amazing individuals here in Acadiana volunteering their time to provide mentorship and guidance for children who may not have someone to look up to. If you have the time, consider spending some of it with the youth who will be forever changed by your guidance by registering at the BBBS Mentor page.