The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball team along with head coach Matt Deggs and his coaching staff are inviting fans out to M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park this Saturday, February 1 for the annual Fan Day.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

Normal gameday procedures, including the athletic department's Clear Bag Policy, will be in place. Concessions will be available for purchase, with the Stadium Club open to members.

Fan Day starts at 11:00 am with an autograph session with members of the Ragin' Cajuns baseball team throughout the lower concourse.

Fans will have a chance to pick up a free copy of the 2025 season poster.

Then at 12:30 pm, a Home Run Derby will take place as current and former Cajuns players will compete. Current players in the Derby include Lee Amedee, Conor Higgs, Caleb Stelly, and Luke Yuhasz. They'll be joined by Ragin' Cajuns Baseball alums Julian Brock, Kyle DeBarge, Tyler Robertson, and John Taylor.

Following the Home Run Derby, the 2025 Ragin' Cajuns will face a lineup of former players (subject to change) which includes Brock, Robertson, Taylor along with Duncan Pastore, Hayden Cantrelle, Brandon Young, Bo Bonds, JT Etheridge, LP Langevin, Trey LaFleur, CJ Willis, Carson Fluno, Tyler Girouard, Michael Strentz, and Jace Conrad.

UL, the defending Sun Belt Conference regular-season champion and NCAA Regional participant for the third consecutive year, will open its 2025 season on Friday, February 14 against San Jose State in a three-game series at Russo Park.

Overall, the Cajuns will play 34 games at home, including preseason nationally-ranked programs Nebraska, Dallas Baptist, and Troy.