LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will turn to backup quarterback Daniel Beale when they host McNeese State on Saturday night, as starting quarterback Walker Howard has been ruled out due to injury.

Howard was injured after the first play of UL's final drive in Saturday's 14-12 loss to Rice, going down without contact after a 25-yard completion to Shelton Sampson. Head coach Michael Desormeaux confirmed Wednesday that Howard "was not moving around very good" and would not be available for the McNeese game.

What UL Fans Need to Know About Daniel Beale

The redshirt freshman from Catholic High in Baton Rouge will make his first college start Saturday night. Desormeaux expressed confidence in Beale, saying, "Daniel Beale has been in two of the crappiest situations you can possibly be in as a young quarterback. The kid is a really good football player. He is a winner. We have tons of faith in him".

Beale has an existing connection with LSU transfer receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., as the two connected for numerous touchdowns together in high school. This familiarity could prove crucial as the Cajuns look to improve their passing attack after completing just 10 of 27 attempts against Rice.

McNeese State Brings Momentum to Lafayette

The Cowboys enter Saturday's game riding high after a dominant season-opening performance, defeating Louisiana Christian 54-9 while gaining a school-record 664 yards and 39 first downs. The McNeese defense was equally impressive, allowing just 10 first downs and 141 yards while recording five sacks.

McNeese is looking to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2018, while UL seeks its first win in the renovated Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.