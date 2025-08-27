LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - Cutdown day for the National Football League has come and gone, and the initial 53-man rosters for all teams have been announced.

Within the next few days, several released or waived players will likely be picked up and placed on teams' practice squads.

Louisiana Leads Sun Belt in NFL Talent

Fans of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns should be pleased to know that seven players made NFL rosters, and a few who were cut will likely be signed to the practice squad.

If that holds, it would be the most opening-day NFL players of any Sun Belt school.

Undrafted Cajuns Still Have NFL Opportunities

While undrafted players like K.C. Ossai and Dalen Cambre appeared to have strong camps, they were waived. Each, however, should have good chances of joining their respective teams' practice squads (Houston Texans and New York Giants).

Seven Cajuns Secure Spots on 2025 NFL Rosters

But as of now, here are the seven former Ragin' Cajuns on 2025 NFL active rosters.