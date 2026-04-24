LAFAYETTE, La. - Fans of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football will get their first look at the 2026 team as the annual Vermilion & White Game will take place this Saturday, April 25, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

Gates, Parking, and Clear Bag Policy for the Vermilion & White Game

Admission is free and gates will open at 10:00 a.m. Fans should note that only the Northeast Gate will be open for entrance into the stadium.

READ MORE: Cajuns Softball Hosts Marshall This Weekend at Lamson Park

All fans should park in the north side or northeast side parking lots. Additionally, a clear bag policy will be in effect.

Where the Cajuns Stand Heading into Coach Desormeaux's Fifth Season

Coach Michael Desormeaux will be entering his fifth season at the helm of his alma mater.

Get our free mobile app

Last year, the Cajuns got off to a rough start, finding themselves 2-6 after eight games. However, a four-game winning streak to wrap up Sun Belt Conference play got the Cajuns to 6-6 and a spot in a postseason bowl. Unfortunately, the team played a bit sluggish in a 20-13 loss to Delaware in the 68 Ventures Bowl.

Hope does spring eternal and Cajuns fans are cautiously optimistic that the team can bounce back and perform more like they did in the 10-win 2024 season.

Quarterback Set, but Running Back Questions Loom Large

One thing for sure is that the Cajuns do know who the starting quarterback will be as redshirt junior Lunch Winfield is locked in that spot.

While the team lost only six players to the transfer portal, two of those happened to be the top running backs from the 2025 squad (Bill Davis and Zylan Perry). Replacing that production will be crucial for the Cajuns.

2026 Regular Season Opener: Mark Your Calendar

The 2026 regular season for Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns kicks off at home on Saturday, September 5.