LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The 2026 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball schedule was released Wednesday, highlighted by a loaded home slate that includes matchups with defending national champion LSU, College World Series runner-up Coastal Carolina, and non-conference series against Missouri State, Maryland, Kansas State, and Stony Brook.

Louisiana will host 35 games at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park, with 15 coming in Sun Belt Conference action.

Sun Belt Conference Home Games

League play begins March 13-15 when the Cajuns welcome South Alabama. Other home conference series include:

ULM (March 27-29)

Southern Miss (April 10-12)

Georgia State (May 1-3)

Coastal Carolina (May 14-16)

Get our free mobile app

Non-Conference Highlights

The season opens on Mardi Gras weekend with Missouri State (Feb. 13-15), followed by early home series against Maryland (Feb. 20-22) and Stony Brook (Feb. 27-March 1). Louisiana’s final non-conference weekend trip will be at Dallas Baptist (March 6-8).

READ MORE: Ragin' Cajuns Rally Past Marshall, ESPN2 Game With JMU Awaits

Midweek road games are scheduled at Rice (Feb. 17), Houston (March 18), and McNeese (March 31).

Midweek Home Slate

Louisiana’s midweek home schedule begins with a two-game series against Kansas State (Feb. 24-25), followed by a marquee matchup with LSU on March 4. Additional midweek opponents at Russo Park include:

UTRGV (March 10)

McNeese (March 11)

Southeastern Louisiana (March 24 and April 8)

Texas Southern (March 25)

Grambling (April 21)

Nicholls (April 29)

New Orleans (May 5)

Road Series in Conference Play

The Ragin’ Cajuns will travel for Sun Belt matchups against:

Texas State (March 20-22)

James Madison (April 2-4)

Troy (April 17-19)

Arkansas State (April 24-26)

App State (May 8-10)

Postseason Outlook

The Sun Belt Conference Championship is scheduled for May 19-24 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. NCAA Regionals are set for May 29-June 1.

Ticket Information & Fan Engagement

Season ticket renewals are available now at RaginCajuns.com/tickets, with a renewal deadline of October 30.

Fans can stay connected by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app (available for iOS and Android) or by following the Cajuns on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter/X (@RaginCajunsBSB), Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB), and at RaginCajuns.com.