LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) — Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns running back Bill Davis appears to have found a new home.

Virginia Tech’s New Addition

The LaPlace native has reportedly committed to Virginia Tech after visiting the school this past weekend. Davis will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Hokies are led by former Penn State head coach James Franklin.

Davis’ Career at Louisiana

Davis spent the last three seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns. He appeared in four games during his freshman season and redshirted that year.

While Louisiana has long used a running-back-by-committee approach, Davis saw increased playing time over the past two seasons. In 2025, he rushed 148 times for 739 yards and six touchdowns.

Over his UL career, Davis recorded 336 carries for 1,612 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also added 21 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown.

Ragin’ Cajuns Backfield in Transition

The Cajuns’ backfield will look much different in 2026, as three running backs entered the transfer portal this offseason.

The team’s other top rusher, Zylan Perry, visited Cincinnati and Tennessee over the weekend and is meeting with Florida State on Jan. 5 as he explores his next opportunity.

Meanwhile, Hutch Swilley is visiting Nicholls and McNeese this week. The Lafayette native spent the last two seasons with the Cajuns but did not record any statistics.

Transfer Portal Timeline

The transfer portal opened Jan. 2 and closes Friday, Jan. 16. Additional roster movement is expected in the coming weeks.

