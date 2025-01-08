The playoff brackets are set, and teams are ready to battle for the chance to head to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9th. Unfortunately, due to quite a few factors including injuries, questionable coaching and other issues within the organization, what started off as a promising year for the New Orleans Saints ended in disappointment, missing out on the chance to host and play in the Big Game. Even the half-time show missed out on the opportunity to showcase Louisiana native Lil Wayne, opting for Kendrick Lamar (who had, no doubt a very strong 2024).

That doesn't mean Louisianans don't have something to root for. Louisiana-born players are represented on 13 of the 14 teams in the 2025 playoffs. From Shreveport to Plaquemines Parish, odds are strong that a Louisiana-born NFL player will help raise the Lombardi trophy in New Orleans. The only question that remains is who?

Doing a deep dive into the active rosters for the teams from ProFootballReference.com, here are the teams with Louisiana natives represented in the 2025 NFL Playoffs