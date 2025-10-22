LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The dynasty rolls on for the Ragin’ Cajuns Water Ski Team. UL just snagged its sixth straight Division 1 national title and 12th overall — the most championships of any program in school history.

Cajuns Extend Their National Championship Streak

The Cajuns captured the crown at the 2025 National Collegiate Water Ski Association Championships held October 16–18 in El Centro, California. The win capped off another undefeated season, extending the team’s unbeaten streak that dates all the way back to 2019.

UL Monroe finished second, followed by Florida Southern, Alabama, and Rollins College.

Head Coach Ryan Gonzales leads the nationally dominant club team alongside assistant coach Harry Spavin, with captains James Bryans, Violeta Mociulsky, and Sage Pottbecker helping steer the ship.

Dominant Individual Performances From Cajun Skiers

UL’s Kennedy Hansen was the star of the weekend, sweeping all three women’s events — slalom, tricks, and jump — and taking home the overall women’s national title.

On the men’s side, Alexander Gschiel tied for second overall, Dominic Kuhn placed fourth, and Florian Parth finished fifth.

Here’s a quick look at other standout performances:

Women’s Slalom: Mociulsky (2nd), Kate Pinsonneault (T-4th), Alana Jones (T-6th)



Men’s Slalom: Parth (5th), Kuhn (T-7th), Evan Kraus (9th)



Women’s Tricks: Megan Pelkey (4th), Emily Wenzel (6th), Nina Mezzetti (10th)



Men’s Tricks: Kuhn (2nd), Gschiel (6th)



Women’s Jump: Pelkey (6th)



Men’s Jump: Corbin Pierce (2nd), Parth (3rd)

International Talent Powers the Cajuns’ Success

The 21-member roster represents nine different countries, including the U.S., Canada, Italy, Austria, Germany, and Australia—a truly international squad that brings global talent to Lafayette.

Members of the Ragin’ Cajuns Water Ski Team are:

James Bryans (U.S.)

Lara Butlin (Australia)

Alexander Gschiel (Austria)

Kennedy Hansen (U.S.)

Alana Jones (U.S.)

Evan Kraus (Canada)

Dominic Kuhn (Austria)

Darah Lachance (Canada)

Nina Mezzetti (Italy)

Violeta Mociulsky (Argentina)

Kendra Nathan (U.S.)

Florian Parth (Italy)

Megan Pelkey (Canada)

Corbin Pierce (U.S.)

Lucas Pinette (Canada)

Kate Pinsonneault (Canada)

Sage Pottbecker (U.S.)

Jack Silver (New Zealand)

Camryn Waters (U.S.)

Emily Wenzel (Germany)

Annemarie Wroblewski (U.S.).

With six straight national titles and no signs of slowing down, the Ragin’ Cajuns Water Ski Team continues to prove they’re not just riding waves, they’re making history.