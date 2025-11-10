LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The Sun Belt Conference announced today a series of suspensions as a result of the postgame brawl between Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns and the Texas State Bobcats following their football game on Saturday, November 8.

READ MORE: UL Coach Calls Texas State 'Classless' After Postgame Brawl

“There is no place for this type of behavior in college football. This unfortunate postgame incident overshadowed what was a competitive regional rivalry game on the field,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “While the spirit of competition is central to what we do in college athletics, postgame actions like these will not be tolerated in the Sun Belt Conference.”

The blow is going to be heavy for both schools, but perhaps more so for the Cajuns, as a top performer on defense is essentially done for the year.

Get our free mobile app

Suspensions Announced After Sun Belt Review

After reviewing the available video footage from the postgame melee, the Sun Belt Conference has issued the following suspensions:

Texas State:

#0 Tymere Jackson (2 games)

#4 Khamari Terrell (1 game)

#66 Justin DeLeon (1 game)

#90 Kyran Bourda (1 game)

#91 J.P. Deeter (1 game)

#97 Devarrick Woods (1 game)

Louisiana:

#4 Tyree Skipper (remainder of the 2025 season, including any potential bowl game)

#7 Courtline Flowers (1 game)

#8 Kody Jackson (1 game)

#16 Kailep Edwards (1 game)

#35 Collin Jacob (1 game)

#84 Evan Stroman (1 game)

#94 De'Antonio Lesueur (1 game)

One of the biggest comes with the huge suspension of safety Tyree Skipper. A redshirt senior from New Orleans, this effectively ends his collegiate career (barring any appeal).

On the season, Skipper has played in all 10 games, racking up 52 tackles with one sack and one interception. For his career, he's notched eight interceptions to go along with 15 passes defended.

Conference Declares Matter Closed

Sun Belt officials concluded their press release on the suspensions by saying it "considers this matter closed and will have no further comment."

Statement from Louisiana Athletics

Following the suspensions by the Sun Belt Conference, Louisiana Athletics released the following statement:

We thank the Sun Belt Conference for reviewing the incidents following Saturday's football game against Texas State. We understand the league's decision to hold those involved accountable for their actions. As a program, we take this matter seriously and will use the experience to help ensure our actions align with the values of both our conference and our University.

Impact on Bowl Hopes for Louisiana

While it's never good to have players suspended, the timing is not close to ideal for the Ragin' Cajuns, as the team needs to win its last two games to gain bowl eligibility. The team's remaining games are at Arkansas State on Thursday, November 20, and at home against UL Monroe on Saturday, November 29.