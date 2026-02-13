LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - If you're a Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns fan, this may be one of the best weekends of the year.

Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Invitational Schedule

The Ragin' Cajuns softball team kicked off its 2026 season last weekend by hosting a tournament, and they'll do the same this weekend at Lamson Park with the Ragin' Cajuns Invitational.

Get our free mobile app

UL Baseball vs. Missouri State Series

Meanwhile, the UL baseball team begins its season at home as well, hosting Missouri State for a three-game series.

READ MORE: McNeese Baseball Opens 2026 Season at Home vs Sam Houston State

Cajuns Basketball Schedule

The women's basketball team will be in action on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. The men's basketball team won't be playing again until Monday when they travel to face Old Dominion in Virginia. The game is a makeup from earlier this season when the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Where to Listen to the Cajuns

If you want to catch any of the Ragin' Cajuns on the radio this weekend, here is the complete schedule:

Friday, February 13

Softball

1:30 p.m. vs Ole Miss (103.3 The GOAT/1420 am)

4:00 p.m. vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (103.3 The GOAT/1420 am)

Baseball

2:00 p.m. vs Missouri State (NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL)

Saturday, February 14

Softball

1:30 p.m. vs Ole Miss (103.3 The GOAT/1420 am)

4:00 p.m. vs Prairie View A&M (103.3 The GOAT/1420 am)

Baseball

2:00 p.m. vs Missouri State (NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL)

Women's Basketball

2:00 p.m. @ South Alabama (Classic Rock 105.1)

Sunday, February 15

Softball

1:00 p.m. vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (103.3 The GOAT/1420 am)

Baseball

1:00 p.m. vs Missouri State (NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL)