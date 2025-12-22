LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The 2025 football season for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns was quite the roller coaster ride. A poor start and a slew of injuries had fans calling for head coach Michael Desormeaux's job all season long.

The "offseason" is in full swing and we're starting to hear of players planning to enter the transfer portal. More on that in a bit. But first, a quick look back at the 2025 season.

Quarterback Carousel Defines Cajuns’ Offense

After losing starting quarterback Walker Howard in the second half of the season opener, the team turned to freshman Daniel Beale, who struggled mightily. He would start the next two weeks in a blowout at Missouri (52-10) and disappointing loss at Eastern Michigan (34-31).

Redshirt sophomore Lunch Winfield was inserted as the starter for Game 4 against Marshall at home and he led the team to a wild double overtime victory by a score of 54-51.

Unfortunately, the team would lose the next three games and fall to 2-6.

Late-Season Surge Saves Bowl Eligibility

A four-game winning streak to end the season salvaged the year for the Cajuns, as they ended up 6-6 and made a bowl appearance for the eighth consecutive year.

Another Bowl Loss Raises Questions

But for a fourth straight year, the Cajuns lost their bowl game, this time falling to FBS newcomers, the Delaware Blue Hens, by a final of 20-13 in the 68 Ventures Bowl.

Michael Desormeaux's record as head coach of the Cajuns looks like this:

2021: 1-0 (New Orleans Bowl)

2022: 6-7

2023: 6-7

2024: 10-4

2025: 6-7

That equates to an overall record of 29-25 and 19-13 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Fans with half a brain know to stop with the "Fire Desormeaux" talk because the cash-strapped university is not able to cut ties with the New Iberia native after his contract was extended through the 2029 season after the conclusion of last season.

Recent History of Transfer Portal Losses

Now, back to the "offseason." As we've seen since NIL has been a part of college football, Ragin' Cajuns fans get to watch some of the program's best players leave for "greener" pastures.

Of course, it doesn't always pan out for the players on the field. (Check the stats of recent players to leave the program like Zeon Chriss, Harvey Broussard, Dre'lyn Washington, and Caleb Anderson).

One of the few recent transfers to have success is tight end Terrance Carter Jr. who had a solid season for Texas Tech. He notched 46 receptions, 552 yards and 5 touchdowns for the College Football playoff participants.

Transfer Portal Opens for Cajuns Veterans

Now, onto the players from the 2025 Ragin' Cajuns squad that have announced plans to enter the transfer portal. Here are the players we know of so far.