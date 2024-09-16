The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team will be hitting the road next weekend as they travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, September 28.

Up until today, the kickoff time was "to be announced." Well, it's been announced and we now know the kickoff time for that matchup will be at 2:30 pm CST (3:30 pm EST).

This will be the first-ever meeting between Louisiana (2-0) and Wake Forest (1-2).

The game will be televised live on the ACC Network.

The Wake Forest game was a late addition to the schedule. It replaced a game the Cajuns were to play at Michigan State.

No reason was publicly given for the schedule change.

First up for the Cajuns though is a big game this Saturday, September 21st at home against in-state rival Tulane.

Kickoff for that game is set for 11:00 am and the game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

Single-game tickets are still on sale. Tickets start as low as $15 and be purchased through RaginCajuns.com and its social media platforms (Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram).

Season tickets for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football are also available for purchase online at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).

