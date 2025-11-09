LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team won a big Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday at home against the Texas State Bobcats by the final score of 42-39. The win keeps the Cajuns alive for a potential bowl berth.

Postgame Chaos Erupts After Cajuns’ Win

However, it's what happened after the game that has many fans of both teams a bit miffed.

A huge brawl broke out after the game, lasting a few minutes. Several videos on X showed the fighting in progress.

As you can see in the post above, UL head coach Michael Desormeaux said in his post-game press conference that one of the Cajuns players was injured in the tunnel after the fight continued there.

Coach Desormeaux Blasts Texas State’s Conduct

Coach Desormeaux was none too pleased with Texas State after the game.

“It pisses me off the way the game ended,” he told the media. “I thought that was complete classless on their part. After the play, when we're trying to kneel the ball, it starts there, and then it continues all the way up the tunnel. So I think that's no room for that in college football.”

Coach Desormeaux further elaborated on his frustrations about how the game ended.

“I think we've been playing these guys for 13 straight years, never had anything like that happen,” Desormeaux added. “It's embarrassing. And now we got a locker full of guys that are pissed off after a game that they just won because of this bull crap after the game."

Reports of Player Confrontation in Locker Room

There have been a few folks with connections to the Texas State program who have posted about a UL player entering the Texas State locker room by himself to confront Bobcat players. There have been no official confirmations from either school about this, however. Nor have we seen any arrests from Lafayette Police, as some posts have suggested.

Sun Belt Could Hand Down Suspensions

We will follow this situation as player suspensions could be handed down from the Sun Belt Conference following the brawl.

Oh, and this wasn't the only college football scuffle in the state of Louisiana on Saturday. See the video below from the Bethune-Cookman - Grambling State game yesterday.