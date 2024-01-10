The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' football schedule for 2024 is already looking a bit different following an announcement by the school on Wednesday. The team has added Wake Forest to the schedule and dropped the game against Michigan State.

The game against the Demon Deacons will take place on Saturday, September 28 at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

This will be the first all-time meeting between Louisiana and Wake Forest.

The game at Michigan State was originally set for Saturday, September 14 in Lansing.

There has not been any official word from the university as to why the change was made. The Michigan State game was not part of any type of home-and-home and you can rest assured, that the Wake Forest game is not likely part of one either.

By the way, the UL-Michigan State game was first announced in May 2021.

Neither Michigan State nor Wake Forest had good 2023 campaigns. Both ended the year with identical 4-8 records.

Of course, things haven't been great in Lafayette either as head coach Michael Desormeaux's first two seasons have ended with 6-7 records, both capped off by bowl game losses.

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - Jacksonville State v Louisiana Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images loading...

While we don't know the Cajuns' full 2024 schedule yet, we do know the 2024 non-conference schedule now looks like this:

Sat, August 31 vs. Grambling

Sat, September 7 @ Kennesaw State

Sat, September 21 vs Tulane

Sat, September 28 @ Wake Forest