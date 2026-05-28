LAFAYETTE, La. - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be down a pitcher before they start play in the Starkville Regional tomorrow. Murphy Brooks took to social media to announce that he is medically retiring from baseball.

Murphy Brooks Announces Medical Retirement from Baseball

The three-year member of the Ragin' Cajuns has battled injuries much of his career and finally decided he needs to move on to life's next chapter.

Brooks' Career at UL: Stats and Background

A native of Cypress, Texas, Brooks originally signed to play for the TCU Horned Frogs. He spent one season in Fort Worth before transferring to UL.

He played in 10 games for the Cajuns in 2024, going 2-0 with a 4.80 ERA in 15 innings of work. Brooks had four starts that season.

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Brooks missed the entire 2025 season and only pitched in three games this year. He had a 7.71 ERA in 2.1 innings of work. However, he did have a 2-0 record in that abbreviated amount of time on the mound.

Cowan Alfonso Enters Transfer Portal with One Year of Eligibility

This is actually the second Ragin' Cajuns pitcher that has left the program since last weekend's Sun Belt Conference tournament. Junior right-handed pitcher Cowan Alfonso announced that he was entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

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Like Brooks, Alfonso did not see much time on the mound this season. The Denham Springs native appeared in three games, all in relief. He had a hefty 20.25 ERA in only 1.1 innings pitched, giving up no hits, but walking five, while striking out three.

Alfonso's Career Path: From Centenary to LCU to Lafayette

If Alfonso finds another school, it will be his fourth in four years. He started his career in 2023 at Centenary in Shreveport and then transferred to Louisiana Christian University in Pineville before his lone season in Lafayette.