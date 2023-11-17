This week brings us the 2nd Round of the Louisiana High School football playoffs with many games featuring Acadiana powerhouses. You can see all of the matchup clicking on the link below.

LHSAA 2nd ROUND MATCHUPS

Here is some of the local matchups and how you can hear or watch them.

LCA vs Peabody - CLASSIC ROCK 105.1

#14 Peabody beat Booker T. Washington 42-6. Now they get the pleasure of playing #3 the Ju'Juan Johnson and the #3 Lafayette Christian Academy Knights. Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux have the call, pregame 6P, Kickoff 7P

Acsension Episcopal vs St. Charles - TALK RADIO 960

Ascension Episcopal doubled up Loyola Prep 34-17 for the right to play #1 St Charles. You can listen to the game on AM 960 with Bobby Noveau and Eric Mouton.

Teurlings vs Madison Prep - KPEL 96.5

#10 Madison Prep blanked Woodlawn last week while #7 Teurlings enjoyed an off week. Cavan Bordelon and Scott Brazda on the call. Pregame 6P, kickoff 7P

Cecilia vs Iota - 103.3 THE GOAT

#15 Iota blew out #18 Church Point 34-6 last week and now play #2 Cecilia.

Mike 'The Bandit" Bernard has the play-by-play with Coach Kevin Bonhomme on color. Coach Scotty Borel on the sidelines. Pregame 6:45P, Kickoff 7P

Acadiana vs Carencro - COX CH 4/Watch.yurview.com (streaming)

The Wreckin' Rams escaped with a 27-26 win over the Bears just three weeks ago. This time there is a little more riding on the outcome.

You can watch the game with Jeff Palermo on the call on Cox Cable channel 4 or stream it for free on watch.yurview.com