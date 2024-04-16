The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has released the 2024 Ochsner Baseball Playoff Brackets for all 10 divisions and several Acadiana area schools have made it to postseason play.

Now, while Acadiana is very rich in baseball-talented teams, only one school from the area locked up a top seed. In Division IV Select, the #1 seed is the Opelousas Catholic Vikings.

The first round of the playoffs will start on Thursday, April 17.

Round 2 runs from April 23-24 while Round 3 is set for May 1-3.

The LHSAA State Baseball Tournament will take place at McMurry Park in Sulphur on May 7-11, 2024.

Of note, is the set-up for the playoffs across the different divisions. Only Division IV and V in each respective bracket plays single-elimination throughout the playoffs.

In Divisions I-III, it's best of three series through the quarterfinals. Once teams make it to the state tournament in Sulphur (semifinals and finals), then it goes down to single games.

To view all the brackets, visit www.lhsaa.org/baseball.

And here's a look at how all of the Acadiana area schools are seeded heading into the playoffs, along with their first-round matchup (higher seeds are home team):

NON-SELECT

Division I

No Acadiana schools

Division II

#17 Jennings vs #16 Plaquemine

#24 Kaplan vs #9 North DeSoto

#8 Rayne - Bye

#5 Eunice - Bye

#4 Erath - Bye

#19 Beau Chene vs #14 Minden

#6 North Vermilion - Bye

#2 Iota - Bye

Division III

#24 North Webster vs #9 Loreauville

#20 Church Point vs #13 Pine Prairie

#19 Springfield vs #14 Berwick

#18 Port Barre vs #15 Pine

Division IV

#24 Franklin vs #9 Vinton

#20 Delcambre vs #13 Merryville

#23 Oberlin vs #10 Centerville

Division V

No Acadiana schools

SELECT

Division I

#12 Acadiana - Bye

#19 Liberty vs #14 Carencro

Division II

#5 St. Thomas More - Bye

#7 Lafayette Christian - Bye

#18 Tara vs #15 David Thibodaux

#2 Teurlings - Bye

Division III

#17 Ascension Episcopal vs #16 Metairie Park Country Day

#7 Catholic - N.I. - Bye

#10 Notre Dame - Bye

Division IV

#1 Opelousas Catholic - Bye

#17 Cedar Creek vs #16 Hanson Memorial

#4 Vermilion Catholic - Bye

#7 Sacred Heart - Bye

Division V

#9 Episcopal School of Acadiana vs #8 Oak Hill

#10 Northside Christian vs #7 Downsville