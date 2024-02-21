In a post on social media today, Lafayette Renaissance Charter High has announced that Hunter Landry has been named the school's new head football coach.

Additionally, Trev Faulk has been named the school's Athletic Director.

The news comes as a mere formality as this information was basically revealed when Landry announced he was leaving Lafayette Christian Academy in mid-January.

Landry led the Knights for the 2023 season. However, he had been with the program since 2018 (minus one year at Southside).

Faulk preceded Landry as head coach for the LCA Knights, a position in which he resigned on December 13, 2022, days after LCA was defeated by St. Thomas More in the Division II Select state championship game.

STM would beat LCA again in the 2023 state championship game.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to help build and grow the LRCH Football Program. I would like to thank Dr. Harrison and the administration for trusting me and allowing me to be a part of the Tiger Family. Super excited for what is to come and I believe that great things will happen for our team. Go Tigers!,” Landry said in a statement.

Interestingly enough, the Lafayette Renaissance Charter High Tigers will be playing in the same district as LCA beginning this fall.

LCA had been playing up in 4A and will be dropping back down to 2A, the classification that represents the school's enrollment level.