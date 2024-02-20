Carencro High School football will have a new head coach for the 2024 season as long-time coach Tony Courville has announced his retirement.

Courville has been at the school for a total of 25 years. He's had two tenures at the school.

Included in Courville's resume is a State Championship title in 2020.

In a post on the Carencro Bears Football Facebook page, it appears a new head man is already in place. And the program didn't have to go far to find the right fit.

As you can see, offensive coordinator Gavin Peters has been promoted to head coach of the Bears. He's been a part of the program since leaving Acadiana High in 2018.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to lead one of the most iconic football programs in the state of Louisiana,” Peters said. “I was blessed and fortunate 6 years ago with the opportunity to come to Carencro High School and I’m grateful that we get to continue what we started. This program is widely known and well respected and all of us (coaches, players, parents, community members) that are a part of it have the responsibility to keep it going.”

Carencro moved up to 5A in 2023 as one of the smaller schools in that classification. Despite that, the Bears finished the season with a record of 8-2. They lost in the second round of the Division I Select playoffs, ironically, to Acadiana High, by a final of 14-7.

Coach Peters and the Carencro Bears will have a daunting 2024 schedule to navigate, facing St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian Academy in the first two weeks while ending the season at home against Acadiana.

Here is the complete 2024 season schedule for Carencro High:

We wish Coach Gavin Peters the best of luck in his first opportunity as a high school head coach.