The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights have a new head football coach as the school has announced the hiring of Zach Lochard.

Lochard had been the head coach at Breaux Bridge High School for the last two seasons.

Breaux Bridge finished 6-7 overall in 2022 but made a deep run in the playoffs, making it all the way to the quarterfinals.

Last season, the Tigers finished 7-5 overall under Lochard with a second-round loss in the LHSAA state playoffs for Division II Non-Select.

Before his time in Breaux Bridge, Lochard was the head coach at Patterson High for two years as well.

Over his career, he has extensive experience as an assistant with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Pearl River Community College, and on the high school level at Brother Martin, Central Lafourche, and Chalmette.

LCA has been a powerhouse football program in the state of Louisiana for the last several years but lost head coach Hunter Landry to Lafayette Renaissance Charter High after just one season at the helm. He, along with former LCA head coach Trev Faulk, will now be running that upstart program.

Lochard is bringing some of his staff with him to the new job as former Ragin' Cajuns all-time great Tyrell Fenroy will be the offensive coordinator for the Knights.

Former Breaux Bridge High standout and UL Ragin' Cajun Treverance Patt is also heading to LCA as a defensive assistant coach.

Lochard will be taking over an LCA program that will be dropping back down to 2A after playing up in the 4A ranks for the last two seasons.

LCA has made seven consecutive state championship appearances in different divisions. They've won four of those championships (2017-2020). The last two seasons, they've finished runner-up, losing to STM in the Divison II Select State Championship Game each time.