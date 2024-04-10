2024 LHSAA Softball Playoff Brackets Released

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has released the 2024 Softball Playoff Brackets for all 10 divisions, and several Acadiana area schools have made it to postseason play.

St. Thomas More and Opelousas Catholic are the only two teams in Acadiana that are #1 seeds.

The Bi-District Round will start this Saturday, April 13, 2024, for the teams that do not have byes in the first round.

Then, on Wednesday, April 17 will be the Regional Round, followed by the Quarterfinal Round on Saturday, April 20.

The LHSAA State Softball Tournament will take place at Frasch Park in Sulphur on April 26 & 27.

To view all the brackets, visit www.lhsaa.org/softball.

And here's a look at how all of the Acadiana area schools are seeded heading into the playoffs, along with their first-round matchup (higher seeds are home team):

NON-SELECT

Division I

#2 Southside - Bye

Division II

#17 Rayne vs #16 Cecilia

#25 Bastrop vs #8 Jennings

#4 North Vermilion - Bye

#22 Lakeshore vs #11 Eunice

#26 Erath vs #7 Beau Chene

Division III

#17 Marksville vs #16 Port Barre

#24 Crowley vs #9 South Beauregard

#21 Berwick vs #12 Mamou

#4 Kaplan - Bye

#6 Pine Prairie - Bye

#26 Rayville vs #7 Loreauville

#23 Ville Platte vs #10 Winnfield

#18 Avoyelles vs #15 Church Point

Division IV

#21 Delcambre vs #12 Mangham

Division V

No Acadiana schools

SELECT

Division I

#1 St. Thomas More - Bye

#20 St. Scholastica vs #13 Acadiana

#22 Ben Franklin vs #11 Lafayette

Division II

#8 David Thibodaux - Bye

#20 Booker T. Washington - Shreveport vs #13 Lafayette Christian

#7 Teurlings Catholic - Bye

Division III

#5 Notre Dame - Bye

#20 Acadiana Renaissance Charter vs #13 University Lab

#18 Isidore Newman vs #15 Catholic - N.I.

Division IV

Division V

#5 St. Joseph's - Plaucheville vs Northside Christian