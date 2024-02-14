38 Acadiana Schools in 2024 LHSAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

garymilner

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released the 2024 girls high school playoff brackets earlier this week and Acadiana is well represented.

A total of 38 schools from the Acadiana area will be vying for a chance to hoist up a state championship trophy.

The first round of the playoffs kicks off on Thursday, February 15, 2024. However, the higher-ranked schools have first-round byes. (The number of teams with a bye varies per bracket.)

LHSAA
The LHSAA Girls' Marsh Madness takes place February 2 through March 2, 2024, at the University Center in Hammond, Louisiana. The final four teams remaining in each division make it to Hammond.

There will be a total of 10 state champions crowned -- Divisions I-V Select and Divisions I-V Non-Select.

Here is a complete list of Acadiana schools involved in this year's tournament and their first-round matchups. Click each link for the full brackets. (The higher seed is the home team in the matchups listed below)

Division I (Non-Select)

4. Southside (Bye)

Division II (Non-Select) 

17. North Vermilion
16. North Desoto

24. West Felciana
9. Abbeville

25. Northwest
8. Brusly

28. Breaux Bridge
5. LaGrange

21. Jennings
12. Opelousas

20. Franklin Parish
13. Iota

19. Lutcher
14. St. Martinville

22. Kaplan
11. Plaquemine

27. Livonia
6. Church Point

Division III (Non-Select)

24. Ville Platte
9. St. James

25. Port Barre
8. Springfield

21. Mamou
12. Vidalia

22. Union Parish
11. West St. Mary

27. Patterson
6. Sterlington

23. Berwick
10. Mansfield

Division IV (Non-Select)

21. Franklin
12. Merryville

3. Lake Arthur (Bye)

19. Elton
14. Mangham

Division V (Non-Select)

28. Lacasine
5. Gibsland-Coleman

4. Midland (Bye)

26. Choudrant
7. Hathaway

Division I (Select)

17. Edna Karr
16. Acadiana

8. St. Thomas More (Bye)

6. Carencro (Bye)

23. Mt. Carmel
10. Lafayette

Division II (Select)

1. Lafayette Christian (Bye)

7. Teurlings Catholic (Bye)

8. Northside (Bye)

Division III (Select)

17. Morris Jeff
16. Acadiana Renaissance Charter

Division IV (Select)

17. Vermilion Catholic
16. St. Mary's

4. Sacred Heart (Bye)

19. Central Private
14. Westminster Christian

6. Central Catholic (Bye)

7. Highland Baptist (Bye)

18. St. Edmund
15. Ascension Catholic

Division V (Select)

2. JS Clark (Bye)

