According to a report by KLFY News 10, Hunter Landry is stepping down as head coach of the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights football program.

If true, Landry will be leaving after just one season as the Knights head coach.

He did serve as the team's offensive coordinator the previous two seasons under then-head coach Trev Faulk.

KLFY, citing sources, also says that Landry is heading to Lafayette Renaissance Charter High School where he will serve as the team's offensive coordinator.

It surely isn't a far move as LCA and Lafayette Renaissance Charter High are really close to each other, geographically.

In 2023, Landry led LCA to an 11-3 overall record and a Select Division II state championship appearance against STM.

The Cougars won that game by a final of 35-21 to beat the Knights for the second straight year in the state title game.

Lafayette Renaissance Charter High has had a football team for the last two seasons, playing unaffiliated. However, that will change in 2024 as they will be joining the LHSAA.

In 2022, the team went 0-7 and this past season they finished 3-6.

We have also heard rumblings that other coaches from LCA will be making the move to Lafayette Renaissance Charter High along with Landry.

And there's a big name that is rumored to be taking a high-level football position at LRCA and that's former LCA head coach Trev Faulk.

Faulk stepped down as LCA's head coach after the 2022 season. He spent seven seasons with the Knights, leading the team to six consecutive state championship appearances (2017-2022) while winning four in a row (2017-2020).

This is a developing story and we will update it as official announcements are made.