2024 LHSAA Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released the 2024 boys high school playoff brackets today and Acadiana is well represented.

A total of 37 teams from the Acadiana area will be vying for a chance to hoist up a state championship trophy.

The first round of the playoffs kicks off on Friday, February 23, 2024. However, the higher-ranked schools have first-round byes. (The number of teams with a bye varies per bracket.)

The LHSAA Boys' Marsh Madness takes place March 4-9, 2024, at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This will consist of the final four teams in each bracket.

There will be a total of 10 state champions crowned -- Divisions I-V Select and Divisions I-V Non-Select.

Here is a complete list of Acadiana schools involved in this year's tournament and their first-round matchups. Click each link for the full brackets. (The higher seed is the home team in the matchups listed below)

3. New Iberia (Bye)

27. Sulphur

6. Southside

25. Cecilia

8. Franklin Parish

28. Church Point

5. Northwest

21. St. Martinville

12. Crowley

20. Franklinton

13. Jennings

22. Loranger

11. Opelousas

26. Livonia

7. Beau Chene

18. Iota

15. North Vermilion

17. Sterlington

16. Ville Platte

22. Pine

11. Loreauville

23. West St. Mary

10. Patterson

25. Tensas

8. Welsh

20. Montgomery

13. Lake Arthur

27. Jonesboro-Hodge

6. Franklin

23. Jeanerette

10. Northeast

20. Hackberry

13. Midland

1. St. Thomas More (Bye)

7. Lafayette (Bye)

20. Carencro

13. St. Paul's

6. Lafayette Christian (Bye)

24. Teurlings Catholic

9. Buckeye

22. Woodlawn-Shreveport

11. Northside

18. John F. Kennedy

15. David Thibodaux

6. Catholic High - New Iberia (Bye)

19. Notre Dame

14. Sarah T. Reed

24. Central Private

9. Vermilion Catholic

21. Highland Baptist

12. Covenant Christian

20. Ascension Catholic

13. Opelousas Catholic

19. Ouachita Christian

14. Sacred Heart

23. Northwood - Lena

10. Westminster Christian

2. JS Clark Leadership Academy (Bye)

9. St. Joseph's - Plaucheville

8. Northside Christian