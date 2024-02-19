2024 LHSAA Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

LHSAA

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released the 2024 boys high school playoff brackets today and Acadiana is well represented.

A total of 37 teams from the Acadiana area will be vying for a chance to hoist up a state championship trophy.

The first round of the playoffs kicks off on Friday, February 23, 2024. However, the higher-ranked schools have first-round byes. (The number of teams with a bye varies per bracket.)

The LHSAA Boys' Marsh Madness takes place March 4-9, 2024, at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This will consist of the final four teams in each bracket.

There will be a total of 10 state champions crowned -- Divisions I-V Select and Divisions I-V Non-Select.

Here is a complete list of Acadiana schools involved in this year's tournament and their first-round matchups. Click each link for the full brackets. (The higher seed is the home team in the matchups listed below)

Division I (Non-Select)

3. New Iberia (Bye)

27. Sulphur
6. Southside

Division II (Non-Select) 

25. Cecilia
8. Franklin Parish

28. Church Point
5. Northwest

21. St. Martinville
12. Crowley

20. Franklinton
13. Jennings

22. Loranger
11. Opelousas

26. Livonia
7. Beau Chene

18. Iota
15. North Vermilion

Division III (Non-Select)

17. Sterlington
16. Ville Platte

22. Pine
11. Loreauville

23. West St. Mary
10. Patterson

Division IV (Non-Select)

25. Tensas
8. Welsh

20. Montgomery
13. Lake Arthur

27. Jonesboro-Hodge
6. Franklin

23. Jeanerette
10. Northeast

Division V (Non-Select)

20. Hackberry
13. Midland

Division I (Select)

1. St. Thomas More (Bye)

7. Lafayette (Bye)

20. Carencro
13. St. Paul's

Division II (Select)

6. Lafayette Christian (Bye)

24. Teurlings Catholic
9. Buckeye

22. Woodlawn-Shreveport
11. Northside

18. John F. Kennedy
15. David Thibodaux

Division III (Select)

6. Catholic High - New Iberia (Bye)

19. Notre Dame
14. Sarah T. Reed

Division IV (Select)

24. Central Private
9. Vermilion Catholic

21. Highland Baptist
12. Covenant Christian

20. Ascension Catholic
13. Opelousas Catholic

19. Ouachita Christian
14. Sacred Heart

23. Northwood - Lena
10. Westminster Christian

Division V (Select)

2. JS Clark Leadership Academy (Bye)

9. St. Joseph's - Plaucheville
8. Northside Christian

