2024 LHSAA Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released the 2024 boys high school playoff brackets today and Acadiana is well represented.
A total of 37 teams from the Acadiana area will be vying for a chance to hoist up a state championship trophy.
The first round of the playoffs kicks off on Friday, February 23, 2024. However, the higher-ranked schools have first-round byes. (The number of teams with a bye varies per bracket.)
The LHSAA Boys' Marsh Madness takes place March 4-9, 2024, at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This will consist of the final four teams in each bracket.
There will be a total of 10 state champions crowned -- Divisions I-V Select and Divisions I-V Non-Select.
Here is a complete list of Acadiana schools involved in this year's tournament and their first-round matchups. Click each link for the full brackets. (The higher seed is the home team in the matchups listed below)
Division I (Non-Select)
3. New Iberia (Bye)
27. Sulphur
6. Southside
Division II (Non-Select)
25. Cecilia
8. Franklin Parish
28. Church Point
5. Northwest
21. St. Martinville
12. Crowley
20. Franklinton
13. Jennings
22. Loranger
11. Opelousas
26. Livonia
7. Beau Chene
18. Iota
15. North Vermilion
Division III (Non-Select)
17. Sterlington
16. Ville Platte
22. Pine
11. Loreauville
23. West St. Mary
10. Patterson
Division IV (Non-Select)
25. Tensas
8. Welsh
20. Montgomery
13. Lake Arthur
27. Jonesboro-Hodge
6. Franklin
23. Jeanerette
10. Northeast
Division V (Non-Select)
20. Hackberry
13. Midland
Division I (Select)
1. St. Thomas More (Bye)
7. Lafayette (Bye)
20. Carencro
13. St. Paul's
Division II (Select)
6. Lafayette Christian (Bye)
24. Teurlings Catholic
9. Buckeye
22. Woodlawn-Shreveport
11. Northside
18. John F. Kennedy
15. David Thibodaux
Division III (Select)
6. Catholic High - New Iberia (Bye)
19. Notre Dame
14. Sarah T. Reed
Division IV (Select)
24. Central Private
9. Vermilion Catholic
21. Highland Baptist
12. Covenant Christian
20. Ascension Catholic
13. Opelousas Catholic
19. Ouachita Christian
14. Sacred Heart
23. Northwood - Lena
10. Westminster Christian
Division V (Select)
2. JS Clark Leadership Academy (Bye)
9. St. Joseph's - Plaucheville
8. Northside Christian