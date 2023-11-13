Louisiana High School Football Playoff Brackets Set For 2nd Round
Let's recap the 1st Round of the Louisiana High School Football Playoffs and look ahead to the 2nd Round.
DIVISION I - NON-SELECT
#16 Westgate took down #17 Terrebonne 27-10 setting up a clash with the #1 seed Ruston.
DIVISION II - NON-SELECT
#15 Iota 35 vs #18 Church Point 6 - Iota plays #2 Cecilia
#12 Opelousas 57 vs #21 Rayne 6 - Opelousas plays #5 West Feliciana
#13 Abbeville 34 vs #20 Pearl River 20 - Abbeville plays #4 Lutcher
#19 Breaux Bridge 35 vs #14 Eunice 19 - Breaux Bridge plays #3 Asumption
#26 St. Martinville 46 vs #7 Leesville 40 - St. Martinville plays #10Jennings
#10 Jennings 34 vs #23 Kaplan 6 - Jennings plays #26 St. Martinville
DIVISION III - NON-SELECT
#12 Loureauville 40 vs #21 Rayneville 12 - Loureaville plays#5 Bogalusa
DIVISION IV - NON SELECT
#5 Jeanerette 12 #28 West St John 6 - Jeanerette plays East Feliciana
#16 Franklin 46 vs #17 Grand Lake 13 - Franklin plays the #1 seed Logansport
DIVISION I - SELECT
The Carencro Bears had a big 57-7 win over Pineville. That sets up a rematch for the Bears with the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams. Acadiana squeaked by the Bears 27-26 on October 27th and will play host this Friday at 7P.
DIVISION II - SELECT
St. Thomas More, Lafayette Christian Academy and the Teurlings Rebels are received 1st Round byes. #17 Istrouma knocked off #16 Northside 38-16 and will face the Cougars this week.
#14 Peabody beat #19 Booker T. Washington 42-6 to set up a game against LCA. That matchup can be heard locally on Classic Rock 105.1 with Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux.
And Madison Prep blanked #23 Woodlawn 54-0. They will play #7 Teurlings Friday night at 7P and can be heard on KPEL-FM 96.5 with Cavan Bordelon & Scott Brazda
DIVISION III - SELECT
#9 Notre Dame 49 vs 24 Green Oaks 14 - Notre Dame plays #8 D'Arbonne Woods Charter
#17 Ascension Episcopal 34 vs 16 Loyola Prep 17 - Ascension plays the #1 seed St. Charles. The game can be heard locally on Talk Radio 960.
DIVISION IV - SELECT
#15 Hanson Memorial 34 vs #18 St. John 13 - Hanson Memorial plays #2 Southern Lab
