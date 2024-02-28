OPELOUSAS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) is stripping a south Louisiana high school of its state title - as well as all of its wins for the 2023 football season.

The Opelousas High School Tigers beat the Cecilia Bulldogs for the state championship in December, but the record books will show the title as vacated after the LHSAA allegedly found eligibility violations in the OHS program.

Get our free mobile app

The news rocked the Louisiana sports community on Wednesday morning.

By-U Sports, a Louisiana sports website had more details Wednesday, originally breaking the news online.

"The school will forfeit all of its wins from the 2023 season, its state title and head football coach Jimmy Zachery will be suspended for 1 year," the site reported. "Opelousas High School has an opportunity to appeal the ruling."

It also added that the LHSAA "investigated the program in recent weeks and found registration issues with players in the program."

"Pending the investigation, the school was informed of the penalty ruling," their reporting said. "The LHSAA found multiple rules violations during the investigation."

Opelousas defeated Cecilia 26-13 in the state championship game in December. It was the program's first state title and its first state championship appearance. Several St. Landry Parish schools closed so that Opelousas families could travel to the game and watch.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.