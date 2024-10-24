Week 8 Schedule for High School Football in the Lafayette, Louisiana Area

Don't look now but we are in the home stretch of high school football in Louisiana.

This is Week 8 of the 2024 schedule, and district races and teams jockeying for playoff seeding are heating up.

It's all about the Power Ratings standings at this point in the season. Several Acadiana area schools are high up in the rankings in their respective divisions.

But of the eight total divisions across Select and Non-Select, there are only two Acadiana area teams that are #1 in the Power Ratings.

Erath (6-1) sits atop the Division III Non-Select rankings while
Vermilion Catholic (7-0) is in familiar territory as the top dog in Division IV Select.

Ironically, Erath's only loss was in Week 4 to Vermilion Catholic when they fell at home by a score of 41-34.

Here is a look at the Week 8 Schedule across Acadiana:

Thursday's Games 

Abbeville (0-7) at Kaplan (5-1)

Gueydan (2-5) at Westminster-LAF (6-1)

North Vermilion (2-5) at Westgate (4-2)

Notre Dame (4-3) at Jennings (6-1)

St. Edmund (7-0) at Catholic-PC (7-0)

Friday's Games

Ascension Episcopal (6-1) at Highland Baptist (0-7)

Breaux Bridge (0-7) at Beau Chene (1-6)

Catholic-NI (6-1) at Loreauville (2-4)

Cecilia (5-2) at Opelousas (3-3)

Comeaux (0-7) at Northside (3-4)

Crowley (5-2) at Church Point (4-3)

Erath (6-1) at St. Martinville (1-6)

Iota (6-1) at Ville Platte (1-6)

Iowa (6-1) at Eunice (1-6)

Lafayette (3-4) at Barbe (4-3)

Lafayette Renaissance (5-1) at Lake Arthur (5-2)

Mamou (2-5) at Northwest (5-2)

New Iberia (3-4) at Sam Houston (4-3)

North Central (1-6) at Sacred Heart (4-3)

Opelousas Catholic (5-2) at Vermilion Catholic (7-0)

Rayne (2-5) at St. Thomas More (4-3)

Southside (5-1) at Acadiana (6-1)

Sulphur (3-4) at Carencro (3-4)

Teurlings (7-0) at East Ascension (3-4)

Welsh (4-3) at Lafayette Christian (2-5)

West St. Mary (4-2) at Delcambre (3-4)

Westminster (5-2) at Berchman's Academy (1-6)

