LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-AM) - With the beginning of the school year right around the corner, we all know that means that the start of the high school football season will follow shortly afterwards.

Last year, we saw several Acadiana area schools make deep runs into the playoffs. And three of those teams ended the year by hoisting a state championship trophy.

Get our free mobile app

Cecilia won the Division II Non-Select title, Catholic-N.I. snagged the Division III Select title, while Vermilion Catholic was crowned champs of Division IV Select.

Acadiana Wreckin' Ram Football via Facebook Acadiana Wreckin' Ram Football via Facebook loading...

But it's a clean slate as we head into 2025. After jamborees during the last weekend of August, the regular season begins Sept. 4-5 for most of the area schools.

READ MORE: Angola Prison Rodeo Returns With Thrilling Events This October

Here are the 2025 football schedules for Acadiana area schools. (Some schedules are missing a game or two. We'll update as we're provided with the complete schedules.)

5A

Acadiana

Sept. 5 vs Ruston

Sept. 12 at Zachary

Sept. 19 vs St. Thomas More

Sept. 26 at New Iberia

Oct. 3 at Sulphur

Oct. 10 vs Barbe

Oct. 17 vs Lafayette

Oct. 24 at Southside

Oct. 31 at Sam Houston

Nov. 7 vs Carencro

Carencro

Sept. 5 at St. Thomas More

Sept. 12 vs LCA

Sept. 19 vs Zachary

Sept. 26 vs Barbe

Oct. 3 vs New Iberia

Oct. 9 at Lafayette

Oct. 17 at Sam Houston

Oct. 23 at Sulphur

Oct. 30 vs Southside

Nov. 7 at Acadiana

Lafayette

Sept. 5 at Franklin

Sept. 12 vs St. Martinville (at Comeaux)

Sept. 19 at Mamou

Sept. 26 vs Southside (at Comeaux)

Oct. 3 at Sam Houston

Oct. 9 vs Carencro

Oct. 17 at Acadiana

Oct. 24 vs Barbe

Oct. 31 at New Iberia

Nov. 7 at Sulphur

New Iberia

Sept. 5 vs Pineville

Sept. 12 at Central Lafourche

Sept. 19 vs Comeaux

Sept. 26 vs Acadiana

Oct. 3 at Carencro

Oct. 10 at Sulphur

Oct. 17 at Barbe

Oct. 24 vs Sam Houston

Oct. 31 vs Lafayette

Nov. 7 at Southside

Southside

Sept. 5 vs Notre Dame

Sept. 12 at Westgate

Sept. 19 vs Madison Prep

Sept. 26 at Lafayette

Oct. 3 at Barbe

Oct. 9 vs Sam Houston

Oct. 17 vs Sulphur

Oct. 24 vs Acadiana

Oct. 30 at Carencro

Nov. 11 vs New Iberia

4A

Beau Chene

Sept. 5 vs Rayne

Sept. 12 at Port Barre

Sept. 19 vs Delcambre

Sept. 26 at Berchmans Academy

Oct. 3 vs Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

Oct. 10 at Livonia

Oct. 17 vs Cecilia

Oct. 24 at Breaux Bridge

Nov. 7 vs Opelousas

Breaux Bridge

Sept. 5 at Natchitoches Central

Sept. 12 vs Vermilion Catholic

Sept. 19 at St. Martinville

Sept. 26 at Kaplan

Oct. 3 vs Northlake Christian

Oct. 10 at Cecilia

Oct. 16 vs Northside

Oct. 24 vs Beau Chene

Oct. 31 at Opelousas

Nov. 7 vs Livonia

Cecilia

Sept. 5 at St. Martinville

Sept. 11 vs St. Amant

Sept. 18 at Northside

Sept. 26 vs Central

Oct. 3 vs Notre Dame

Oct. 10 vs Breaux Bridge

Oct. 17 at Beau Chene

Oct. 24 vs Opelousas

Oct. 31 at Livonia

Comeaux

Sept. 5 vs South Terrebonne

Sept. 12 at Patterson

Sept. 19 at New Iberia

Sept. 26 vs Rayne

Oct. 3 at Teurlings Catholic

Oct. 10 vs North Vermilion

Oct. 17 at St. Thomas More

Oct. 24 vs Northside

Oct. 31 vs Lake Charles College Prep

Nov. 7 vs Westgate

Eunice

Sept. 5 vs Northwest

Sept. 12 at Jennings

Sept. 19 vs Erath

Sept. 26 vs Kinder

Oct. 3 at Welsh

Oct. 10 at DeRidder

Oct. 17 at LaGrange

Oct. 24 at Iowa

Oct. 31 vs Leesville

Nov. 7 vs Washington-Marion

Northside

Sept. 5 at Ville Platte

Sept. 12 vs Sulphur

Sept. 18 vs Cecilia

Sept. 26 at North Vermilion

Oct. 3 vs Rayne

Oct. 10 at St. Thomas More

Oct. 16 at Breaux Bridge

Oct. 24 at Comeaux

Oct. 31 vs Westgate

Nov. 7 vs Teurlings Catholic

North Vermilion

Sept. 4 at Church Point

Sept. 12 at Erath

Sept. 19 vs Kaplan

Sept. 26 vs Northside

Oct. 3 vs Ascension Episcopal

Oct. 10 at Comeaux

Oct. 17 at Teurlings Catholic

Oct. 24 vs Westgate

Oct. 31 at Rayne

Nov. 7 at St. Thomas More

Opelousas

Sept. 4 at Teurlings Catholic

Sept. 19 at Lake Charles College Prep

Sept. 26 at Alexandria

Oct. 3 vs Zachary

Oct. 10 vs Natchitoches Central

Oct. 16 vs Livonia

Oct. 24 at Cecilia

Oct. 31 vs Breaux Bridge

Nov. 11 at Beau Chene

Rayne

Sept. 5 at Beau Chene

Sept. 11 vs Northwest

Sept. 19 vs Church Point

Sept. 26 at Comeaux

Oct. 3 at Northside

Oct. 10 vs Teurlings Catholic

Oct. 16 at Westgate

Oct. 24 vs St. Thomas More

Oct. 31 vs North Vermilion

Nov. 7 at Crowley

St. Thomas More

Sept. 5 vs Carencro

Sept. 12 at Catholic BR

Sept. 19 at Acadiana

Sept. 26 vs Neville

Oct. 3 at Westgate

Oct. 10 vs Northside

Oct. 17 vs Comeaux

Oct. 24 at Rayne

Oct. 31 at Teurlings Catholic

Nov. 7 vs North Vermilion

Teurlings Catholic

Sept. 4 vs Opelousas

Sept. 12 at Sam Houston

Sept. 19 at Notre Dame

Sept. 26 vs Westgate

Oct. 3 vs Comeaux

Oct. 10 at Rayne

Oct. 17 vs North Vermilion

Oct. 24 vs East Ascension

Oct. 31 vs St. Thomas More

Nov. 7 at Northside

Westgate

Sept. 5 vs Lake Charles College Prep

Sept. 12 vs Southside

Sept. 19 at Lafayette Christian Academy

Sept. 26 at Teurlings Catholic

Oct. 3 vs St. Thomas More

Oct. 10 vs St. Martinville

Oct. 16 vs Rayne

Oct. 24 at North Vermilion

Oct. 31 at Northside

Nov. 7 vs Comeaux

3A

Abbeville

Sept. 5 at Washington-Marion

Sept. 11 at Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

Sept. 19 at Ascension Episcopal

Sept. 26 vs Holy Savior Menard

Oct. 3 vs LaGrange

Oct. 10 vs Mamou

Oct. 16 at Franklinton

Oct. 23 vs Kaplan

Oct. 31 at St.Martinville

Nov. 7 vs Erath

Church Point

Sept. 4 vs North Vermilion

Sept. 12 at Marksville

Sept. 19 at Rayne

Sept. 26 vs Mamou

Oct. 10 at Iota

Oct. 10 vs Pine Prairie

Oct. 16 at Northwest

Oct. 24 at Crowley

Oct. 31 vs Holy Savior Menard

Nov. 7 vs Ville Platte

Crowley

Sept. 4 vs Port Barre

Sept. 12 vs Catholic of Pointe Coupee

Sept. 19 at East Beauregard

Sept. 26 at Ville Platte

Oct. 3 vs Mamou

Oct. 10 vs Iota

Oct. 16 at Pine Prairie

Oct. 24 vs Church Point

Oct. 31 at Northwest

Nov. 7 vs Rayne

Erath

Sept. 5 vs Loreauville

Sept. 12 vs North Vermilion

Sept. 19 at Eunice

Sept. 26 at Vermilion Catholic

Oct. 3 vs Westlake

Oct. 10 vs DeQuincy

Oct. 17 at Berwick

Oct. 24 vs St. Martinville

Oct. 31 at Kaplan

Nov. 7 at Abbeville

Iota

Sept. 4 vs Opelousas Catholic

Sept. 12 at Kinder

Sept. 19 vs Marksville

Sept. 26 at Pine Prairie

Oct. 3 vs Church Point

Oct. 10 at Crowley

Oct. 16 at Westlake

Oct. 24 vs Ville Platte

Oct. 31 at Mamou

Nov. 7 vs Northwest

Kaplan

Sept. 5 vs Ascension Episcopal

Sept. 12 vs Berwick

Sept. 19 at North Vermilion

Sept. 26 vs Breaux Bridge

Oct. 3 at Loreauville

Oct. 10 vs Patterson

Oct. 16 at Southern Lab

Oct. 23 at Abbeville

Oct. 31 vs Erath

Nov. 7 at St. Martinville

Northwest

Sept. 5 at Eunice

Sept. 11 at Rayne

Sept. 18 vs Barbe

Sept. 26 vs Jennings

Oct. 3 vs Pine Prairie

Oct. 10 at Ville Platte

Oct. 16 vs Church Point

Oct. 24 at Mamou

Oct. 31 vs Crowley

Nov. 7 at Iota

St. Martinville

Sept. 5 vs Cecilia

Sept. 12 at Lafayette

Sept. 19 vs Breaux Bridge

Sept. 26 at Parkview Baptist

Oct. 3 vs Woodland BR

Oct. 10 at Westgate

Oct. 17 vs Jeanerette

Oct. 24 at Erath

Oct. 31 vs Abbeville

Nov. 7 vs Kaplan

2A

Catholic-N.I.

Sept. 5 at Vermilion Catholic

Sept. 12 vs Central Catholic

Sept. 18 vs Patterson

Sept. 26 at Notre Dame

Oct. 3 at Lake Charles College Prep

Oct. 10 vs Franklin

Oct. 17 vs Delcambre

Oct. 24 vs Loreauville

Oct. 31 at West St. Mary

Nov. 7 at Houma Christian

Delcambre

Sept. 5 vs Centerville

Sept. 12 at Berchmans Academy

Sept. 19 at Beau Chene

Sept. 25 vs Vinton

Oct. 3 vs Highland Baptist

Oct. 10 at Loreauville

Oct. 17 at Catholic-N.I.

Oct. 24 at West St. Mary

Oct. 31 vs Houma Christian

Nov. 7 vs Franklin

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

Sept. 5 vs Prairieville

Sept. 11 vs Abbeville

Sept. 19 at Ville Platte

Sept. 26 vs Landry-Walker

Oct. 3 vs Beau Chene

Oct. 10 at Lafayette Christian Academy

Oct. 17 vs Welsh

Oct. 24 vs Lake Arthur

Oct. 31 at Notre Dame

Nov. 7 at Ascension Episcopal

Loreauville

Sept. 5 at Erath

Sept. 12 at Ascension Catholic

Sept. 19 vs Vermilion Catholic

Sept. 25 at Jeanerette

Oct. 3 vs Kaplan

Oct. 10 vs Delcambre

Oct. 17 vs Houma Christian

Oct. 24 at Catholic-N.I.

Oct. 31 vs Franklin

Nov. 7 at West St. Mary

Notre Dame

Sept. 5 at Southside

Sept. 11 at Ville Platte

Sept. 19 vs Teurlings Catholic

Sept. 26 vs Catholic-N.I.

Oct. 3 at Cecilia

Oct. 9 at Lake Arthur

Oct. 17 at Lafayette Christian Academy

Oct. 23 vs Jennings

Oct. 31 vs Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

Nov. 6 at Welsh

Port Barre

Sept. 4 at Crowley

Sept. 12 vs Beau Chene

Sept. 19 at Opelousas Catholic

Sept. 26 vs Marksville

Oct. 2 at South Beauregard

Oct. 10 vs Avoyelles

Oct. 17 vs Westminster Christian-Opelousas

Oct. 24 at Oakdale

Oct. 31 at Kinder

Nov. 6 vs Holy Savior Menard

1A

Ascension Episcopal

Sept. 5 at Kaplan

Sept. 12 vs Archbishop Hannan

Sept. 19 vs Abbeville

Sept. 26 at Rosepine

Oct. 3 at North Vermilion

Oct. 10 at Gueydan

Oct. 17 vs Vermilion Catholic

Oct. 23 vs Highland Baptist Christian

Oct. 31 at Westminster Christian-Lafayette

Nov. 7 vs Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

Gueydan

Sept. 5 at Pickering

Sept. 12 at North Central

Sept. 19 vs Central Private

Sept. 25 vs Elton

Oct. 3 at Centerville

Oct. 10 vs Ascension Episcopal

Oct. 17 vs Thrive Academy

Oct. 24 at Westminster Christian-Lafayette

Oct. 31 at Vermilion Catholic

Nov. 7 at Highland Baptist Christian

Jeanerette

Sept. 5 at Patterson

Sept. 12 vs Franklin

Sept. 19 at White Castle

Sept. 25 vs Loreauville

Oct. 2 vs West St. Mary

Oct. 10 vs Centerville

Oct. 17 at St. Martinville

Oct. 24 vs Covenant Christian Academy

Oct. 31 at Central Catholic

Nov. 7 at Hanson Memorial

North Central

Sept. 5 at Merryville

Sept. 12 vs Gueydan

Sept. 19 at Pine Prairie

Sept. 26 at St. Edmund

Oct. 3 at Berchmans Academy

Oct. 10 vs Catholic of Pointe Coupee

Oct. 17 at Opelousas Catholic

Oct. 24 vs Sacred Heart

Oct. 31 vs Westminster Christian-Opelousas

Opelousas Catholic

Sept. 4 at Iota

Sept. 12 vs East Beauregard

Sept. 19 vs Port Barre

Sept. 26 at Sacred Heart

Oct. 3 at St. Edmund

Oct. 9 vs Westminster Christian-Opelousas

Oct. 17 vs North Central

Oct. 24 vs Vermilion Catholic

Oct. 31 at Berchmans Academy

Nov. 6 vs Catholic Pointe Coupee

St. Edmund

Sept. 5 vs Elton

Sept. 13 vs Sacred Heart

Sept. 19 vs Morgan City

Sept. 26 vs North Central

Oct. 3 vs Opelousas Catholic

Oct. 10 at Berchmans Academy

Oct. 17 at Sacred Heart

Oct. 24 vs Catholic Pointe Coupee

Oct. 31 vs Bolton Academy

Nov. 7 at Westminster Christian-Opelousas

Vermilion Catholic

Sept. 5 vs Catholic-N.I.

Sept. 12 at Breaux Bridge

Sept. 19 at Loreauville

Sept. 26 vs Erath

Oct. 3 vs Riverside Academy

Oct. 10 vs Highland Baptist Christian

Oct. 17 at Ascension Episcopal

Oct. 24 at Opelousas Catholic

Oct. 31 vs Gueydan

Nov. 7 at Westminster Christian-Lafayette

Westminster Christian - Lafayette

Sept. 5 vs Albany

Sept. 12 at Thrive Academy

Sept. 19 vs Westminster Christian-Opelousas

Sept. 25 vs Ascension Christian

Oct. 3 vs East Beauregard

Oct. 10 at Vinton

Oct. 16 at Highland Baptist Christian

Oct. 24 vs Gueydan

Oct. 31 vs Ascension Episcopal

Nov. 7 vs Vermilion Catholic

Westminster Christian - Opelousas

Sept. 5 vs Pine Prairie

Sept. 12 vs St. Martin’s Episcopal

Sept. 19 at Westminster Christian-Lafayette

Sept. 26 at Catholic Pointe Coupee

Oct. 3 vs Sacred Heart

Oct. 9 at Opelousas Catholic

Oct. 17 at Port Barre

Oct. 24 vs Berchmans Academy

Oct. 31 at North Central

Nov. 7 vs St. Edmund

(For corrections to any team's schedule, email the info to jude@973thedawg.com.)