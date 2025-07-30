2025 High School Football Schedule for Every Acadiana Area School

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-AM) - With the beginning of the school year right around the corner, we all know that means that the start of the high school football season will follow shortly afterwards.

Last year, we saw several Acadiana area schools make deep runs into the playoffs. And three of those teams ended the year by hoisting a state championship trophy.

Cecilia won the Division II Non-Select title, Catholic-N.I. snagged the Division III Select title, while Vermilion Catholic was crowned champs of Division IV Select.

But it's a clean slate as we head into 2025. After jamborees during the last weekend of August, the regular season begins Sept. 4-5 for most of the area schools.

Here are the 2025 football schedules for Acadiana area schools. (Some schedules are missing a game or two. We'll update as we're provided with the complete schedules.)

5A

Acadiana

  • Sept. 5 vs Ruston
  • Sept. 12 at Zachary
  • Sept. 19 vs St. Thomas More
  • Sept. 26 at New Iberia
  • Oct. 3 at Sulphur
  • Oct. 10 vs Barbe
  • Oct. 17 vs Lafayette
  • Oct. 24 at Southside
  • Oct. 31 at Sam Houston
  • Nov. 7 vs Carencro

Carencro

  • Sept. 5 at St. Thomas More
  • Sept. 12 vs LCA
  • Sept. 19 vs Zachary
  • Sept. 26 vs Barbe
  • Oct. 3 vs New Iberia
  • Oct. 9 at Lafayette
  • Oct. 17 at Sam Houston
  • Oct. 23 at Sulphur
  • Oct. 30 vs Southside
  • Nov. 7 at Acadiana

Lafayette

  • Sept. 5 at Franklin
  • Sept. 12 vs St. Martinville (at Comeaux)
  • Sept. 19 at Mamou
  • Sept. 26 vs Southside (at Comeaux)
  • Oct. 3 at Sam Houston
  • Oct. 9 vs Carencro
  • Oct. 17 at Acadiana
  • Oct. 24 vs Barbe
  • Oct. 31 at New Iberia
  • Nov. 7 at Sulphur

New Iberia 

  • Sept. 5 vs Pineville
  • Sept. 12 at Central Lafourche
  • Sept. 19 vs Comeaux
  • Sept. 26 vs Acadiana
  • Oct. 3 at Carencro
  • Oct. 10 at Sulphur
  • Oct. 17 at Barbe
  • Oct. 24 vs Sam Houston
  • Oct. 31 vs Lafayette
  • Nov. 7 at Southside

Southside

  • Sept. 5 vs Notre Dame
  • Sept. 12 at Westgate
  • Sept. 19 vs Madison Prep
  • Sept. 26 at Lafayette
  • Oct. 3 at Barbe
  • Oct. 9 vs Sam Houston
  • Oct. 17 vs Sulphur
  • Oct. 24 vs Acadiana
  • Oct. 30 at Carencro
  • Nov. 11 vs New Iberia

4A

Beau Chene

  • Sept. 5 vs Rayne
  • Sept. 12 at Port Barre
  • Sept. 19 vs Delcambre
  • Sept. 26 at Berchmans Academy
  • Oct. 3 vs Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
  • Oct. 10 at Livonia
  • Oct. 17 vs Cecilia
  • Oct. 24 at Breaux Bridge
  • Nov. 7 vs Opelousas

Breaux Bridge

  • Sept. 5 at Natchitoches Central
  • Sept. 12 vs Vermilion Catholic
  • Sept. 19 at St. Martinville
  • Sept. 26 at Kaplan
  • Oct. 3 vs Northlake Christian
  • Oct. 10 at Cecilia
  • Oct. 16 vs Northside
  • Oct. 24 vs Beau Chene
  • Oct. 31 at Opelousas
  • Nov. 7 vs Livonia

Cecilia

  • Sept. 5 at St. Martinville
  • Sept. 11 vs St. Amant
  • Sept. 18 at Northside
  • Sept. 26 vs Central
  • Oct. 3 vs Notre Dame
  • Oct. 10 vs Breaux Bridge
  • Oct. 17 at Beau Chene
  • Oct. 24 vs Opelousas
  • Oct. 31 at Livonia

Comeaux

  • Sept. 5 vs South Terrebonne
  • Sept. 12 at Patterson
  • Sept. 19 at New Iberia
  • Sept. 26 vs Rayne
  • Oct. 3 at Teurlings Catholic
  • Oct. 10 vs North Vermilion
  • Oct. 17 at St. Thomas More
  • Oct. 24 vs Northside
  • Oct. 31 vs Lake Charles College Prep
  • Nov. 7 vs Westgate

Eunice

  • Sept. 5 vs Northwest
  • Sept. 12 at Jennings
  • Sept. 19 vs Erath
  • Sept. 26 vs Kinder
  • Oct. 3 at Welsh
  • Oct. 10 at DeRidder
  • Oct. 17 at LaGrange
  • Oct. 24 at Iowa
  • Oct. 31 vs Leesville
  • Nov. 7 vs Washington-Marion

Northside

  • Sept. 5 at Ville Platte
  • Sept. 12 vs Sulphur
  • Sept. 18 vs Cecilia
  • Sept. 26 at North Vermilion
  • Oct. 3 vs Rayne
  • Oct. 10 at St. Thomas More
  • Oct. 16 at Breaux Bridge
  • Oct. 24 at Comeaux
  • Oct. 31 vs Westgate
  • Nov. 7 vs Teurlings Catholic

North Vermilion

  • Sept. 4 at Church Point
  • Sept. 12 at Erath
  • Sept. 19 vs Kaplan
  • Sept. 26 vs Northside
  • Oct. 3 vs Ascension Episcopal
  • Oct. 10 at Comeaux
  • Oct. 17 at Teurlings Catholic
  • Oct. 24 vs Westgate
  • Oct. 31 at Rayne
  • Nov. 7 at St. Thomas More

Opelousas

  • Sept. 4 at Teurlings Catholic
  • Sept. 19 at Lake Charles College Prep
  • Sept. 26 at Alexandria
  • Oct. 3 vs Zachary
  • Oct. 10 vs Natchitoches Central
  • Oct. 16 vs Livonia
  • Oct. 24 at Cecilia
  • Oct. 31 vs Breaux Bridge
  • Nov. 11 at Beau Chene

Rayne

  • Sept. 5 at Beau Chene
  • Sept. 11 vs Northwest
  • Sept. 19 vs Church Point
  • Sept. 26 at Comeaux
  • Oct. 3 at Northside
  • Oct. 10 vs Teurlings Catholic
  • Oct. 16 at Westgate
  • Oct. 24 vs St. Thomas More
  • Oct. 31 vs North Vermilion
  • Nov. 7 at Crowley

St. Thomas More

  • Sept. 5 vs Carencro
  • Sept. 12 at Catholic BR
  • Sept. 19 at Acadiana
  • Sept. 26 vs Neville
  • Oct. 3 at Westgate
  • Oct. 10 vs Northside
  • Oct. 17 vs Comeaux
  • Oct. 24 at Rayne
  • Oct. 31 at Teurlings Catholic
  • Nov. 7 vs North Vermilion

Teurlings Catholic

  • Sept. 4 vs Opelousas
  • Sept. 12 at Sam Houston
  • Sept. 19 at Notre Dame
  • Sept. 26 vs Westgate
  • Oct. 3 vs Comeaux
  • Oct. 10 at Rayne
  • Oct. 17 vs North Vermilion
  • Oct. 24 vs East Ascension
  • Oct. 31 vs St. Thomas More
  • Nov. 7 at Northside

Westgate

  • Sept. 5 vs Lake Charles College Prep
  • Sept. 12 vs Southside
  • Sept. 19 at Lafayette Christian Academy
  • Sept. 26 at Teurlings Catholic
  • Oct. 3 vs St. Thomas More
  • Oct. 10 vs St. Martinville
  • Oct. 16 vs Rayne
  • Oct. 24 at North Vermilion
  • Oct. 31 at Northside
  • Nov. 7 vs Comeaux

3A

Abbeville

  • Sept. 5 at Washington-Marion
  • Sept. 11 at Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
  • Sept. 19 at Ascension Episcopal
  • Sept. 26 vs Holy Savior Menard
  • Oct. 3 vs LaGrange
  • Oct. 10 vs Mamou
  • Oct. 16 at Franklinton
  • Oct. 23 vs Kaplan
  • Oct. 31 at St.Martinville
  • Nov. 7 vs Erath

Church Point

  • Sept. 4 vs North Vermilion
  • Sept. 12 at Marksville
  • Sept. 19 at Rayne
  • Sept. 26 vs Mamou
  • Oct. 10 at Iota
  • Oct. 10 vs Pine Prairie
  • Oct. 16 at Northwest
  • Oct. 24 at Crowley
  • Oct. 31 vs Holy Savior Menard
  • Nov. 7 vs Ville Platte

Crowley

  • Sept. 4 vs Port Barre
  • Sept. 12 vs Catholic of Pointe Coupee
  • Sept. 19 at East Beauregard
  • Sept. 26 at Ville Platte
  • Oct. 3 vs Mamou
  • Oct. 10 vs Iota
  • Oct. 16 at Pine Prairie
  • Oct. 24 vs Church Point
  • Oct. 31 at Northwest
  • Nov. 7 vs Rayne

Erath

  • Sept. 5 vs Loreauville
  • Sept. 12 vs North Vermilion
  • Sept. 19 at Eunice
  • Sept. 26 at Vermilion Catholic
  • Oct. 3 vs Westlake
  • Oct. 10 vs DeQuincy
  • Oct. 17 at Berwick
  • Oct. 24 vs St. Martinville
  • Oct. 31 at Kaplan
  • Nov. 7 at Abbeville

Iota

  • Sept. 4 vs Opelousas Catholic
  • Sept. 12 at Kinder
  • Sept. 19 vs Marksville
  • Sept. 26 at Pine Prairie
  • Oct. 3 vs Church Point
  • Oct. 10 at Crowley
  • Oct. 16 at Westlake
  • Oct. 24 vs Ville Platte
  • Oct. 31 at Mamou
  • Nov. 7 vs Northwest

Kaplan

  • Sept. 5 vs Ascension Episcopal
  • Sept. 12 vs Berwick
  • Sept. 19 at North Vermilion
  • Sept. 26 vs Breaux Bridge
  • Oct. 3 at Loreauville
  • Oct. 10 vs Patterson
  • Oct. 16 at Southern Lab
  • Oct. 23 at Abbeville
  • Oct. 31 vs Erath
  • Nov. 7 at St. Martinville

Northwest

  • Sept. 5 at Eunice
  • Sept. 11 at Rayne
  • Sept. 18 vs Barbe
  • Sept. 26 vs Jennings
  • Oct. 3 vs Pine Prairie
  • Oct. 10 at Ville Platte
  • Oct. 16 vs Church Point
  • Oct. 24 at Mamou
  • Oct. 31 vs Crowley
  • Nov. 7 at Iota

St. Martinville

  • Sept. 5 vs Cecilia
  • Sept. 12 at Lafayette
  • Sept. 19 vs Breaux Bridge
  • Sept. 26 at Parkview Baptist
  • Oct. 3 vs Woodland BR
  • Oct. 10 at Westgate
  • Oct. 17 vs Jeanerette
  • Oct. 24 at Erath
  • Oct. 31 vs Abbeville
  • Nov. 7 vs Kaplan

2A

Catholic-N.I.

  • Sept. 5 at Vermilion Catholic
  • Sept. 12 vs Central Catholic
  • Sept. 18 vs Patterson
  • Sept. 26 at Notre Dame
  • Oct. 3 at Lake Charles College Prep
  • Oct. 10 vs Franklin
  • Oct. 17 vs Delcambre
  • Oct. 24 vs Loreauville
  • Oct. 31 at West St. Mary
  • Nov. 7 at Houma Christian

Delcambre

  • Sept. 5 vs Centerville
  • Sept. 12 at Berchmans Academy
  • Sept. 19 at Beau Chene
  • Sept. 25 vs Vinton
  • Oct. 3 vs Highland Baptist
  • Oct. 10 at Loreauville
  • Oct. 17 at Catholic-N.I.
  • Oct. 24 at West St. Mary
  • Oct. 31 vs Houma Christian
  • Nov. 7 vs Franklin

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

  • Sept. 5 vs Prairieville
  • Sept. 11 vs Abbeville
  • Sept. 19 at Ville Platte
  • Sept. 26 vs Landry-Walker
  • Oct. 3 vs Beau Chene
  • Oct. 10 at Lafayette Christian Academy
  • Oct. 17 vs Welsh
  • Oct. 24 vs Lake Arthur
  • Oct. 31 at Notre Dame
  • Nov. 7 at Ascension Episcopal

Loreauville

  • Sept. 5 at Erath
  • Sept. 12 at Ascension Catholic
  • Sept. 19 vs Vermilion Catholic
  • Sept. 25 at Jeanerette
  • Oct. 3 vs Kaplan
  • Oct. 10 vs Delcambre
  • Oct. 17 vs Houma Christian
  • Oct. 24 at Catholic-N.I.
  • Oct. 31 vs Franklin
  • Nov. 7 at West St. Mary

Notre Dame

  • Sept. 5 at Southside
  • Sept. 11 at Ville Platte
  • Sept. 19 vs Teurlings Catholic
  • Sept. 26 vs Catholic-N.I.
  • Oct. 3 at Cecilia
  • Oct. 9 at Lake Arthur
  • Oct. 17 at Lafayette Christian Academy
  • Oct. 23 vs Jennings
  • Oct. 31 vs Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
  • Nov. 6 at Welsh

Port Barre

  • Sept. 4 at Crowley
  • Sept. 12 vs Beau Chene
  • Sept. 19 at Opelousas Catholic
  • Sept. 26 vs Marksville
  • Oct. 2 at South Beauregard
  • Oct. 10 vs Avoyelles
  • Oct. 17 vs Westminster Christian-Opelousas
  • Oct. 24 at Oakdale
  • Oct. 31 at Kinder
  • Nov. 6 vs Holy Savior Menard

1A

Ascension Episcopal

  • Sept. 5 at Kaplan
  • Sept. 12 vs Archbishop Hannan
  • Sept. 19 vs Abbeville
  • Sept. 26 at Rosepine
  • Oct. 3 at North Vermilion
  • Oct. 10 at Gueydan
  • Oct. 17 vs Vermilion Catholic
  • Oct. 23 vs Highland Baptist Christian
  • Oct. 31 at Westminster Christian-Lafayette
  • Nov. 7 vs Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

Gueydan

  • Sept. 5 at Pickering
  • Sept. 12 at North Central
  • Sept. 19 vs Central Private
  • Sept. 25 vs Elton
  • Oct. 3 at Centerville
  • Oct. 10 vs Ascension Episcopal
  • Oct. 17 vs Thrive Academy
  • Oct. 24 at Westminster Christian-Lafayette
  • Oct. 31 at Vermilion Catholic
  • Nov. 7 at Highland Baptist Christian

Jeanerette

  • Sept. 5 at Patterson
  • Sept. 12 vs Franklin
  • Sept. 19 at White Castle
  • Sept. 25 vs Loreauville
  • Oct. 2 vs West St. Mary
  • Oct. 10 vs Centerville
  • Oct. 17 at St. Martinville
  • Oct. 24 vs Covenant Christian Academy
  • Oct. 31 at Central Catholic
  • Nov. 7 at Hanson Memorial

North Central

  • Sept. 5 at Merryville
  • Sept. 12 vs Gueydan
  • Sept. 19 at Pine Prairie
  • Sept. 26 at St. Edmund
  • Oct. 3 at Berchmans Academy
  • Oct. 10 vs Catholic of Pointe Coupee
  • Oct. 17 at Opelousas Catholic
  • Oct. 24 vs Sacred Heart
  • Oct. 31 vs Westminster Christian-Opelousas

Opelousas Catholic

  • Sept. 4 at Iota
  • Sept. 12 vs East Beauregard
  • Sept. 19 vs Port Barre
  • Sept. 26 at Sacred Heart
  • Oct. 3 at St. Edmund
  • Oct. 9 vs Westminster Christian-Opelousas
  • Oct. 17 vs North Central
  • Oct. 24 vs Vermilion Catholic
  • Oct. 31 at Berchmans Academy
  • Nov. 6 vs Catholic Pointe Coupee

St. Edmund

  • Sept. 5 vs Elton
  • Sept. 13 vs Sacred Heart
  • Sept. 19 vs Morgan City
  • Sept. 26 vs North Central
  • Oct. 3 vs Opelousas Catholic
  • Oct. 10 at Berchmans Academy
  • Oct. 17 at Sacred Heart
  • Oct. 24 vs Catholic Pointe Coupee
  • Oct. 31 vs Bolton Academy
  • Nov. 7 at Westminster Christian-Opelousas

Vermilion Catholic

  • Sept. 5 vs Catholic-N.I.
  • Sept. 12 at Breaux Bridge
  • Sept. 19 at Loreauville
  • Sept. 26 vs Erath
  • Oct. 3 vs Riverside Academy
  • Oct. 10 vs Highland Baptist Christian
  • Oct. 17 at Ascension Episcopal
  • Oct. 24 at Opelousas Catholic
  • Oct. 31 vs Gueydan
  • Nov. 7 at Westminster Christian-Lafayette

Westminster Christian - Lafayette

  • Sept. 5 vs Albany
  • Sept. 12 at Thrive Academy
  • Sept. 19 vs Westminster Christian-Opelousas
  • Sept. 25 vs Ascension Christian
  • Oct. 3 vs East Beauregard
  • Oct. 10 at Vinton
  • Oct. 16 at Highland Baptist Christian
  • Oct. 24 vs Gueydan
  • Oct. 31 vs Ascension Episcopal
  • Nov. 7 vs Vermilion Catholic

Westminster Christian - Opelousas

  • Sept. 5 vs Pine Prairie
  • Sept. 12 vs St. Martin’s Episcopal
  • Sept. 19 at Westminster Christian-Lafayette
  • Sept. 26 at Catholic Pointe Coupee
  • Oct. 3 vs Sacred Heart
  • Oct. 9 at Opelousas Catholic
  • Oct. 17 at Port Barre
  • Oct. 24 vs Berchmans Academy
  • Oct. 31 at North Central
  • Nov. 7 vs St. Edmund

(For corrections to any team's schedule, email the info to jude@973thedawg.com.) 

