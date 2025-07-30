2025 High School Football Schedule for Every Acadiana Area School
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-AM) - With the beginning of the school year right around the corner, we all know that means that the start of the high school football season will follow shortly afterwards.
Last year, we saw several Acadiana area schools make deep runs into the playoffs. And three of those teams ended the year by hoisting a state championship trophy.
Cecilia won the Division II Non-Select title, Catholic-N.I. snagged the Division III Select title, while Vermilion Catholic was crowned champs of Division IV Select.
But it's a clean slate as we head into 2025. After jamborees during the last weekend of August, the regular season begins Sept. 4-5 for most of the area schools.
Here are the 2025 football schedules for Acadiana area schools. (Some schedules are missing a game or two. We'll update as we're provided with the complete schedules.)
5A
Acadiana
- Sept. 5 vs Ruston
- Sept. 12 at Zachary
- Sept. 19 vs St. Thomas More
- Sept. 26 at New Iberia
- Oct. 3 at Sulphur
- Oct. 10 vs Barbe
- Oct. 17 vs Lafayette
- Oct. 24 at Southside
- Oct. 31 at Sam Houston
- Nov. 7 vs Carencro
Carencro
- Sept. 5 at St. Thomas More
- Sept. 12 vs LCA
- Sept. 19 vs Zachary
- Sept. 26 vs Barbe
- Oct. 3 vs New Iberia
- Oct. 9 at Lafayette
- Oct. 17 at Sam Houston
- Oct. 23 at Sulphur
- Oct. 30 vs Southside
- Nov. 7 at Acadiana
Lafayette
- Sept. 5 at Franklin
- Sept. 12 vs St. Martinville (at Comeaux)
- Sept. 19 at Mamou
- Sept. 26 vs Southside (at Comeaux)
- Oct. 3 at Sam Houston
- Oct. 9 vs Carencro
- Oct. 17 at Acadiana
- Oct. 24 vs Barbe
- Oct. 31 at New Iberia
- Nov. 7 at Sulphur
New Iberia
- Sept. 5 vs Pineville
- Sept. 12 at Central Lafourche
- Sept. 19 vs Comeaux
- Sept. 26 vs Acadiana
- Oct. 3 at Carencro
- Oct. 10 at Sulphur
- Oct. 17 at Barbe
- Oct. 24 vs Sam Houston
- Oct. 31 vs Lafayette
- Nov. 7 at Southside
Southside
- Sept. 5 vs Notre Dame
- Sept. 12 at Westgate
- Sept. 19 vs Madison Prep
- Sept. 26 at Lafayette
- Oct. 3 at Barbe
- Oct. 9 vs Sam Houston
- Oct. 17 vs Sulphur
- Oct. 24 vs Acadiana
- Oct. 30 at Carencro
- Nov. 11 vs New Iberia
4A
Beau Chene
- Sept. 5 vs Rayne
- Sept. 12 at Port Barre
- Sept. 19 vs Delcambre
- Sept. 26 at Berchmans Academy
- Oct. 3 vs Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
- Oct. 10 at Livonia
- Oct. 17 vs Cecilia
- Oct. 24 at Breaux Bridge
- Nov. 7 vs Opelousas
Breaux Bridge
- Sept. 5 at Natchitoches Central
- Sept. 12 vs Vermilion Catholic
- Sept. 19 at St. Martinville
- Sept. 26 at Kaplan
- Oct. 3 vs Northlake Christian
- Oct. 10 at Cecilia
- Oct. 16 vs Northside
- Oct. 24 vs Beau Chene
- Oct. 31 at Opelousas
- Nov. 7 vs Livonia
Cecilia
- Sept. 5 at St. Martinville
- Sept. 11 vs St. Amant
- Sept. 18 at Northside
- Sept. 26 vs Central
- Oct. 3 vs Notre Dame
- Oct. 10 vs Breaux Bridge
- Oct. 17 at Beau Chene
- Oct. 24 vs Opelousas
- Oct. 31 at Livonia
Comeaux
- Sept. 5 vs South Terrebonne
- Sept. 12 at Patterson
- Sept. 19 at New Iberia
- Sept. 26 vs Rayne
- Oct. 3 at Teurlings Catholic
- Oct. 10 vs North Vermilion
- Oct. 17 at St. Thomas More
- Oct. 24 vs Northside
- Oct. 31 vs Lake Charles College Prep
- Nov. 7 vs Westgate
Eunice
- Sept. 5 vs Northwest
- Sept. 12 at Jennings
- Sept. 19 vs Erath
- Sept. 26 vs Kinder
- Oct. 3 at Welsh
- Oct. 10 at DeRidder
- Oct. 17 at LaGrange
- Oct. 24 at Iowa
- Oct. 31 vs Leesville
- Nov. 7 vs Washington-Marion
Northside
- Sept. 5 at Ville Platte
- Sept. 12 vs Sulphur
- Sept. 18 vs Cecilia
- Sept. 26 at North Vermilion
- Oct. 3 vs Rayne
- Oct. 10 at St. Thomas More
- Oct. 16 at Breaux Bridge
- Oct. 24 at Comeaux
- Oct. 31 vs Westgate
- Nov. 7 vs Teurlings Catholic
North Vermilion
- Sept. 4 at Church Point
- Sept. 12 at Erath
- Sept. 19 vs Kaplan
- Sept. 26 vs Northside
- Oct. 3 vs Ascension Episcopal
- Oct. 10 at Comeaux
- Oct. 17 at Teurlings Catholic
- Oct. 24 vs Westgate
- Oct. 31 at Rayne
- Nov. 7 at St. Thomas More
Opelousas
- Sept. 4 at Teurlings Catholic
- Sept. 19 at Lake Charles College Prep
- Sept. 26 at Alexandria
- Oct. 3 vs Zachary
- Oct. 10 vs Natchitoches Central
- Oct. 16 vs Livonia
- Oct. 24 at Cecilia
- Oct. 31 vs Breaux Bridge
- Nov. 11 at Beau Chene
Rayne
- Sept. 5 at Beau Chene
- Sept. 11 vs Northwest
- Sept. 19 vs Church Point
- Sept. 26 at Comeaux
- Oct. 3 at Northside
- Oct. 10 vs Teurlings Catholic
- Oct. 16 at Westgate
- Oct. 24 vs St. Thomas More
- Oct. 31 vs North Vermilion
- Nov. 7 at Crowley
St. Thomas More
- Sept. 5 vs Carencro
- Sept. 12 at Catholic BR
- Sept. 19 at Acadiana
- Sept. 26 vs Neville
- Oct. 3 at Westgate
- Oct. 10 vs Northside
- Oct. 17 vs Comeaux
- Oct. 24 at Rayne
- Oct. 31 at Teurlings Catholic
- Nov. 7 vs North Vermilion
Teurlings Catholic
- Sept. 4 vs Opelousas
- Sept. 12 at Sam Houston
- Sept. 19 at Notre Dame
- Sept. 26 vs Westgate
- Oct. 3 vs Comeaux
- Oct. 10 at Rayne
- Oct. 17 vs North Vermilion
- Oct. 24 vs East Ascension
- Oct. 31 vs St. Thomas More
- Nov. 7 at Northside
Westgate
- Sept. 5 vs Lake Charles College Prep
- Sept. 12 vs Southside
- Sept. 19 at Lafayette Christian Academy
- Sept. 26 at Teurlings Catholic
- Oct. 3 vs St. Thomas More
- Oct. 10 vs St. Martinville
- Oct. 16 vs Rayne
- Oct. 24 at North Vermilion
- Oct. 31 at Northside
- Nov. 7 vs Comeaux
3A
Abbeville
- Sept. 5 at Washington-Marion
- Sept. 11 at Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
- Sept. 19 at Ascension Episcopal
- Sept. 26 vs Holy Savior Menard
- Oct. 3 vs LaGrange
- Oct. 10 vs Mamou
- Oct. 16 at Franklinton
- Oct. 23 vs Kaplan
- Oct. 31 at St.Martinville
- Nov. 7 vs Erath
Church Point
- Sept. 4 vs North Vermilion
- Sept. 12 at Marksville
- Sept. 19 at Rayne
- Sept. 26 vs Mamou
- Oct. 10 at Iota
- Oct. 10 vs Pine Prairie
- Oct. 16 at Northwest
- Oct. 24 at Crowley
- Oct. 31 vs Holy Savior Menard
- Nov. 7 vs Ville Platte
Crowley
- Sept. 4 vs Port Barre
- Sept. 12 vs Catholic of Pointe Coupee
- Sept. 19 at East Beauregard
- Sept. 26 at Ville Platte
- Oct. 3 vs Mamou
- Oct. 10 vs Iota
- Oct. 16 at Pine Prairie
- Oct. 24 vs Church Point
- Oct. 31 at Northwest
- Nov. 7 vs Rayne
Erath
- Sept. 5 vs Loreauville
- Sept. 12 vs North Vermilion
- Sept. 19 at Eunice
- Sept. 26 at Vermilion Catholic
- Oct. 3 vs Westlake
- Oct. 10 vs DeQuincy
- Oct. 17 at Berwick
- Oct. 24 vs St. Martinville
- Oct. 31 at Kaplan
- Nov. 7 at Abbeville
Iota
- Sept. 4 vs Opelousas Catholic
- Sept. 12 at Kinder
- Sept. 19 vs Marksville
- Sept. 26 at Pine Prairie
- Oct. 3 vs Church Point
- Oct. 10 at Crowley
- Oct. 16 at Westlake
- Oct. 24 vs Ville Platte
- Oct. 31 at Mamou
- Nov. 7 vs Northwest
Kaplan
- Sept. 5 vs Ascension Episcopal
- Sept. 12 vs Berwick
- Sept. 19 at North Vermilion
- Sept. 26 vs Breaux Bridge
- Oct. 3 at Loreauville
- Oct. 10 vs Patterson
- Oct. 16 at Southern Lab
- Oct. 23 at Abbeville
- Oct. 31 vs Erath
- Nov. 7 at St. Martinville
Northwest
- Sept. 5 at Eunice
- Sept. 11 at Rayne
- Sept. 18 vs Barbe
- Sept. 26 vs Jennings
- Oct. 3 vs Pine Prairie
- Oct. 10 at Ville Platte
- Oct. 16 vs Church Point
- Oct. 24 at Mamou
- Oct. 31 vs Crowley
- Nov. 7 at Iota
St. Martinville
- Sept. 5 vs Cecilia
- Sept. 12 at Lafayette
- Sept. 19 vs Breaux Bridge
- Sept. 26 at Parkview Baptist
- Oct. 3 vs Woodland BR
- Oct. 10 at Westgate
- Oct. 17 vs Jeanerette
- Oct. 24 at Erath
- Oct. 31 vs Abbeville
- Nov. 7 vs Kaplan
2A
Catholic-N.I.
- Sept. 5 at Vermilion Catholic
- Sept. 12 vs Central Catholic
- Sept. 18 vs Patterson
- Sept. 26 at Notre Dame
- Oct. 3 at Lake Charles College Prep
- Oct. 10 vs Franklin
- Oct. 17 vs Delcambre
- Oct. 24 vs Loreauville
- Oct. 31 at West St. Mary
- Nov. 7 at Houma Christian
Delcambre
- Sept. 5 vs Centerville
- Sept. 12 at Berchmans Academy
- Sept. 19 at Beau Chene
- Sept. 25 vs Vinton
- Oct. 3 vs Highland Baptist
- Oct. 10 at Loreauville
- Oct. 17 at Catholic-N.I.
- Oct. 24 at West St. Mary
- Oct. 31 vs Houma Christian
- Nov. 7 vs Franklin
Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
- Sept. 5 vs Prairieville
- Sept. 11 vs Abbeville
- Sept. 19 at Ville Platte
- Sept. 26 vs Landry-Walker
- Oct. 3 vs Beau Chene
- Oct. 10 at Lafayette Christian Academy
- Oct. 17 vs Welsh
- Oct. 24 vs Lake Arthur
- Oct. 31 at Notre Dame
- Nov. 7 at Ascension Episcopal
Loreauville
- Sept. 5 at Erath
- Sept. 12 at Ascension Catholic
- Sept. 19 vs Vermilion Catholic
- Sept. 25 at Jeanerette
- Oct. 3 vs Kaplan
- Oct. 10 vs Delcambre
- Oct. 17 vs Houma Christian
- Oct. 24 at Catholic-N.I.
- Oct. 31 vs Franklin
- Nov. 7 at West St. Mary
Notre Dame
- Sept. 5 at Southside
- Sept. 11 at Ville Platte
- Sept. 19 vs Teurlings Catholic
- Sept. 26 vs Catholic-N.I.
- Oct. 3 at Cecilia
- Oct. 9 at Lake Arthur
- Oct. 17 at Lafayette Christian Academy
- Oct. 23 vs Jennings
- Oct. 31 vs Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
- Nov. 6 at Welsh
Port Barre
- Sept. 4 at Crowley
- Sept. 12 vs Beau Chene
- Sept. 19 at Opelousas Catholic
- Sept. 26 vs Marksville
- Oct. 2 at South Beauregard
- Oct. 10 vs Avoyelles
- Oct. 17 vs Westminster Christian-Opelousas
- Oct. 24 at Oakdale
- Oct. 31 at Kinder
- Nov. 6 vs Holy Savior Menard
1A
Ascension Episcopal
- Sept. 5 at Kaplan
- Sept. 12 vs Archbishop Hannan
- Sept. 19 vs Abbeville
- Sept. 26 at Rosepine
- Oct. 3 at North Vermilion
- Oct. 10 at Gueydan
- Oct. 17 vs Vermilion Catholic
- Oct. 23 vs Highland Baptist Christian
- Oct. 31 at Westminster Christian-Lafayette
- Nov. 7 vs Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
Gueydan
- Sept. 5 at Pickering
- Sept. 12 at North Central
- Sept. 19 vs Central Private
- Sept. 25 vs Elton
- Oct. 3 at Centerville
- Oct. 10 vs Ascension Episcopal
- Oct. 17 vs Thrive Academy
- Oct. 24 at Westminster Christian-Lafayette
- Oct. 31 at Vermilion Catholic
- Nov. 7 at Highland Baptist Christian
Jeanerette
- Sept. 5 at Patterson
- Sept. 12 vs Franklin
- Sept. 19 at White Castle
- Sept. 25 vs Loreauville
- Oct. 2 vs West St. Mary
- Oct. 10 vs Centerville
- Oct. 17 at St. Martinville
- Oct. 24 vs Covenant Christian Academy
- Oct. 31 at Central Catholic
- Nov. 7 at Hanson Memorial
North Central
- Sept. 5 at Merryville
- Sept. 12 vs Gueydan
- Sept. 19 at Pine Prairie
- Sept. 26 at St. Edmund
- Oct. 3 at Berchmans Academy
- Oct. 10 vs Catholic of Pointe Coupee
- Oct. 17 at Opelousas Catholic
- Oct. 24 vs Sacred Heart
- Oct. 31 vs Westminster Christian-Opelousas
Opelousas Catholic
- Sept. 4 at Iota
- Sept. 12 vs East Beauregard
- Sept. 19 vs Port Barre
- Sept. 26 at Sacred Heart
- Oct. 3 at St. Edmund
- Oct. 9 vs Westminster Christian-Opelousas
- Oct. 17 vs North Central
- Oct. 24 vs Vermilion Catholic
- Oct. 31 at Berchmans Academy
- Nov. 6 vs Catholic Pointe Coupee
St. Edmund
- Sept. 5 vs Elton
- Sept. 13 vs Sacred Heart
- Sept. 19 vs Morgan City
- Sept. 26 vs North Central
- Oct. 3 vs Opelousas Catholic
- Oct. 10 at Berchmans Academy
- Oct. 17 at Sacred Heart
- Oct. 24 vs Catholic Pointe Coupee
- Oct. 31 vs Bolton Academy
- Nov. 7 at Westminster Christian-Opelousas
Vermilion Catholic
- Sept. 5 vs Catholic-N.I.
- Sept. 12 at Breaux Bridge
- Sept. 19 at Loreauville
- Sept. 26 vs Erath
- Oct. 3 vs Riverside Academy
- Oct. 10 vs Highland Baptist Christian
- Oct. 17 at Ascension Episcopal
- Oct. 24 at Opelousas Catholic
- Oct. 31 vs Gueydan
- Nov. 7 at Westminster Christian-Lafayette
Westminster Christian - Lafayette
- Sept. 5 vs Albany
- Sept. 12 at Thrive Academy
- Sept. 19 vs Westminster Christian-Opelousas
- Sept. 25 vs Ascension Christian
- Oct. 3 vs East Beauregard
- Oct. 10 at Vinton
- Oct. 16 at Highland Baptist Christian
- Oct. 24 vs Gueydan
- Oct. 31 vs Ascension Episcopal
- Nov. 7 vs Vermilion Catholic
Westminster Christian - Opelousas
- Sept. 5 vs Pine Prairie
- Sept. 12 vs St. Martin’s Episcopal
- Sept. 19 at Westminster Christian-Lafayette
- Sept. 26 at Catholic Pointe Coupee
- Oct. 3 vs Sacred Heart
- Oct. 9 at Opelousas Catholic
- Oct. 17 at Port Barre
- Oct. 24 vs Berchmans Academy
- Oct. 31 at North Central
- Nov. 7 vs St. Edmund
(For corrections to any team's schedule, email the info to jude@973thedawg.com.)
