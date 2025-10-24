LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — High school football continues into Week Eight, with district play in full swing and some shocking developments across the region.

In news first reported earlier today, Abbeville High School, which is set to host the Mamou Green Demons, is without their head coach after he was let go by school administration.

Just down the road, it's Homecoming for Teurlings Catholic High School as the Rebels host East Ascension High School... and their former head coach, Dane Chapentier. (listen live here). The Vermilion Catholic Screamin' Eagles (listen live here) are on the road, taking on Opelousas Catholic in what will undoubtedly be a tough match-up for the Eagles.

Coming up in Friday night action tonight, Northside's Vikings travel across town to take on the Comeaux Spartans, the LCA Knights are in Welsh to take on the Greyhounds, and Lafayette High plays host to the Barbe Buccaneers.

Plus, we've got a hot in-parish rivalry as Acadiana High's Wreckin' Rams are at The Reef to take on district foe Southside in a game that could shake up the district in a big way.

It's another exciting night in high school football as we get closer to the end of the regular season and begin gearing up for the playoffs, which are just around the corner. Every team has enough time to make it in, but only a few will have what it takes to make it to the Dome.

Here's a look at all the scores from around Acadiana, staying up to date throughout the night.