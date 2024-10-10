LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - This weekend’s Week 6 matchups are shaping up to be a thrilling showcase of high school football action across Acadiana and South Louisiana. With teams battling for district titles and playoff positioning, there are a number of games you don't want to miss this week.

But while the key games to watch certainly are going to have a big impact on the polls and postseason play, there are a lot of games starting Thursday night and going into Friday for fans of high school football throughout the region.

If you're not heading to a local field to watch, but instead you're looking for a game to listen to on the air this week, there are several local teams broadcast across the Townsquare Media Lafayette network.

Vermilion Catholic (5-0)

Highland Baptist (0-5)

Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1

Teurlings (5-0)

Rayne (2-3)

Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL

Ascension Episcopal (5-0)

Gueydan (1-4)

Listen live on Talk Radio 960

Cecilia (4-2)

Breaux Bridge (0-5)

Listen live on 103.3 The GOAT

Week 6 Schedule

Thursday’s Games

Opelousas (1-3) at Natchitoches Central (1-4)

Erath (4-1) at DeQuincy (5-0)

Catholic-NI (4-1) at Franklin (2-3)

Kaplan (3-1) at Patterson (0-4)

Friday’s Games

Acadiana (4-1) at Barbe (3-2)

Lafayette (3-2) at Carencro (1-4)

Sulphur (2-3) at New Iberia (3-2)

Southside (3-1) at Sam Houston (4-1)

Comeaux (0-5) at North Vermilion (1-4)

St. Thomas More (2-3) at Northside (2-3)

Rayne (2-3) at Teurlings (5-0)

LCA (1-4) at Lafayette Renaissance (5-0)

Gueydan (1-4) at Ascension Episcopal (5-0)

Westgate (2-2) at St. Martinville (1-4)

Livonia (0-5) at Beau Chene (1-4)

Cecilia (4-2) at Breaux Bridge (0-5)

Church Point (4-1) at Pine Prairie (1-4)

Crowley (4-1) at Iota (4-1)

DeRidder (2-3) at Eunice (0-5)

Ville Platte (0-5) at Northwest (3-2)

Abbeville (0-5) at Mamou (1-4)

Lake Arthur (4-1) at Notre Dame (2-3)

Loreauville (0-4) at Delcambre (3-2)

North Central (1-4) at Catholic-PC (5-0)

Opelousas Catholic (4-1) at Westminster (3-2)

Berchmans (1-4) at St. Edmund (5-0)

Vermilion Catholic ()5-0 at Highland (0-5)

Vinton (3-2) at Westminster-LAF (4-1)