Week 6 High School Football Games Across South Louisiana: Full Schedule for This Weekend
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - This weekend’s Week 6 matchups are shaping up to be a thrilling showcase of high school football action across Acadiana and South Louisiana. With teams battling for district titles and playoff positioning, there are a number of games you don't want to miss this week.
But while the key games to watch certainly are going to have a big impact on the polls and postseason play, there are a lot of games starting Thursday night and going into Friday for fans of high school football throughout the region.
If you're not heading to a local field to watch, but instead you're looking for a game to listen to on the air this week, there are several local teams broadcast across the Townsquare Media Lafayette network.
Vermilion Catholic (5-0)
Highland Baptist (0-5)
Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1
Teurlings (5-0)
Rayne (2-3)
Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL
Ascension Episcopal (5-0)
Gueydan (1-4)
Listen live on Talk Radio 960
Cecilia (4-2)
Breaux Bridge (0-5)
Listen live on 103.3 The GOAT
Week 6 Schedule
Thursday’s Games
Opelousas (1-3) at Natchitoches Central (1-4)
Erath (4-1) at DeQuincy (5-0)
Catholic-NI (4-1) at Franklin (2-3)
Kaplan (3-1) at Patterson (0-4)
Friday’s Games
Acadiana (4-1) at Barbe (3-2)
Lafayette (3-2) at Carencro (1-4)
Sulphur (2-3) at New Iberia (3-2)
Southside (3-1) at Sam Houston (4-1)
Comeaux (0-5) at North Vermilion (1-4)
St. Thomas More (2-3) at Northside (2-3)
Rayne (2-3) at Teurlings (5-0)
LCA (1-4) at Lafayette Renaissance (5-0)
Gueydan (1-4) at Ascension Episcopal (5-0)
Westgate (2-2) at St. Martinville (1-4)
Livonia (0-5) at Beau Chene (1-4)
Cecilia (4-2) at Breaux Bridge (0-5)
Church Point (4-1) at Pine Prairie (1-4)
Crowley (4-1) at Iota (4-1)
DeRidder (2-3) at Eunice (0-5)
Ville Platte (0-5) at Northwest (3-2)
Abbeville (0-5) at Mamou (1-4)
Lake Arthur (4-1) at Notre Dame (2-3)
Loreauville (0-4) at Delcambre (3-2)
North Central (1-4) at Catholic-PC (5-0)
Opelousas Catholic (4-1) at Westminster (3-2)
Berchmans (1-4) at St. Edmund (5-0)
Vermilion Catholic ()5-0 at Highland (0-5)
Vinton (3-2) at Westminster-LAF (4-1)
