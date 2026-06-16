NEW IBERIA, La. - The New Iberia Senior High School Yellow Jackets have a new head football coach and he's a familiar name and face in the community. Former UL Ragin' Cajuns football great Zy'ion Hill has been announced by the school as the new head football coach.

Zy'ion Hill's Career: From New Iberia to UL to the NFL

A native of New Iberia, Hill attended Catholic High-New Iberia before playing for the Ragin' Cajuns from 2017 to 2022. The defensive lineman had a stellar career, racking up 252 total tackles to go along with 20 sacks and three forced fumbles.

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Following his collegiate career, Hill spent time with the Carolina Panthers before an injury ended his playing career.

Hill Returns Home: 'It's Nice to Return Back Home'

The return to New Iberia is a personal one for Hill.

"Somewhere where I grew up. I spent years as a kid watching NISH grow into the culture they built. It's nice to return back home," Hill told KLFY.

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The State of the New Iberia Yellow Jackets Program

A once-storied program, the Yellow Jackets have had a difficult stretch in recent years. In 2025, the team went winless, going 0-10 overall and 0-7 in 5A District 3 play.

The last playoff appearance for NISH was back in 2020, which is also the last time the team had a winning record.