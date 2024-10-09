LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - We're halfway through the high school football regular season, and we've seen so many great match-ups across Acadiana.

Week 6 games start Thursday night for several area teams, and between Thursday and Friday, there are a handful of games you simply cannot miss if you want to see good high school football.

Erath at DeQuincy

On Thursday night, the Erath High Bobcats (4-1) will be traveling to DeQuincy to take on the undefeated DeQuincy High Tigers (5-0). The Bobcats have only dropped one game this year, but that was to a high-performing Vermilion Catholic. Led by quarterback Jack Landry, who has amassed more than 700 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns this season, the Bobcats are pushing ahead with what has been one of the strongest starts to a season in quite some time.

DeQuincy, meanwhile, had had solid wins, but appear to have not really been challenged this year, except by Grand Lake last week. A high-powered Bobcat offense, as well as a disciplined Bobcat defense, should make for a good night for Erath.

Lafayette at Carencro

It's a Friday night district meeting for two in-parish rivals, the Carencro High Bears (1-4) and the Lafayette Mighty Lions (3-2).

Carencro is fresh off its first win of the season against New Iberia Senior High last week. It may come as a shock to longtime Carencro followers, but head coach Gavin Peters admits that the slow start to the season came from the youth and inexperience of a lot of players in key positions. However, don't let the record fool you - the Bears' losses this year have largely come down to the wire.

Inversely, Lafayette started out strong but has struggled in its last two games - both district games. The Lions fell to Southside High two weeks ago and Sam Houston last week. But having scored well over 100 points in their first three games of the year, Lafayette has proven it can score.

Acadiana at Barbe

After a Week 1 loss to the No. 1-ranked Ruston, the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams (4-1) have done nothing but dominate opponents since. Now, they head to face the Barbe Buccaneers (3-2) in district play on Friday night.

The Rams aren't doing anything new. They have solid offensive weapons and consistently put a ton of points on the board (they are averaging nearly 40 points per game, and over 50 points per game in district play), and their defense is more than capable of shutting folks down.

Barbe, meanwhile, has dropped two games - one at the beginning of the year to Airline and the other last week against Southside. The Buccaneers have the ability to make big plays, but they have to overcome quite an obstacle in Acadiana to do so.

Crowley at Iota

The Crowley High Gents (4-1) head over to Iota to take on the Iota High Bulldogs (4-1) in district play on Friday night, and it should be a big showdown between the two programs.

Crowley has suffered one loss this year, and that was to a very dominant Catholic-Point Coupee squad. Since then, they've picked up decisive wins against Mamou and Port Barre, and have grown a lot as a program.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have been wracking up a lot of points since their loss against a very good Opelousas Catholic team at the beginning of the season. Showing they are more than capable of scoring, the Bulldogs look to top their district rival.

Other Notable Games

If you're looking for a game to listen to on the air this week, there are several local teams broadcast across our network.

