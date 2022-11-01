Week 10 High School Football Polls, 9 Acadiana Area Teams Ranked in Top 10

Week 10 High School Football Polls, 9 Acadiana Area Teams Ranked in Top 10

Photo by Ryan Baniewicz

The latest Louisiana high school football polls are out.

Nine Acadiana area schools are ranked following the completion of week 9 of their respective schedules.

Get our free mobile app

Each classification listed its top 10 schools, along with other schools receiving votes who are just outside of the top 10.

The rankings are voted on by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA).

Photo Courtesy: TSM Lafayette
loading...

Southside, Acadiana, STM, Teurlings, LCA, Opelousas, Church Point, Notre Dame, and Vermillion Catholic are all ranked, with several other area teams receiving votes.

Here is a full rundown of the current LSWA polls.

(Team, 1st place votes, record, points, previous week ranking)

Class 5A
1. Destrehan (3) 9-0 120 1
2. Karr (8) 5-3 117 2
3. Catholic-BR 8-1 109 3
4. Zachary 7-1 100 4
5. Ruston 8-1 91 5
6. Curtis 8-1 83 6
7. West Monroe 7-1 62 7
8. Southside 8-1 47 10
9. St. Augustine 6-2 46 8
10. Acadiana 6-3 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Airline 21, East St. John 13, Parkway 11, Slidell 9, Carencro 3.

Photo Courtesy: TSM Lafayette
loading...

Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (8) 8-1 126 1
2. Warren Easton 8-1 107 2
3. Teurlings Catholic 8-1 94 3
4. De La Salle (1) 9-0 92 6
5. Lafayette Christian 7-2 89 4
6. Neville 7-2 77 5
7. Lutcher (1) 8-1 73 7
8. North DeSoto (1) 9-0 65 8
9. Opelousas 8-1 48 9
10. West Feliciana 9-0 35 NR
Others receiving votes: Plaquemine 17, Northwood-SH and Westgate 11, Shaw 2, Cecilia 1.

Class 3A
1. Union (9) 8-1 128 1
2. E.D. White (1) 8-1 118 2
3. Church Point (1) 9-0 109 3
4. St. James 8-1 94 4
5. University 6-3 78 6
6. Iowa 8-1 77 5
7. Madison Prep 6-3 63 7
8. Carroll 8-0 58 8
9. Bogalusa 7-1 46 9
10. John F. Kennedy 8-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Parkview Baptist 34, Amite 12, St. Louis 8, St. Martinville 4, Abbeville 2.

Staff Photo
loading...

Class 2A
1. Many (11) 8-0 132 1
2. Newman 7-1 121 2
3. Dunham 8-1 97 3
(tie) Mangham 8-1 97 4
5. Calvary Baptist 7-2 94 5
6. Notre Dame 7-2 72 6
7. St. Charles Catholic 6-3 63 7
8. Welsh 8-0 48 9
9. Oak Grove 6-3 37 10
10. Episcopal-BR 8-1 33 NR
Others receiving votes: North Caddo 26, Avoyelles 18, Rosepine 11, East Feliciana 8, General Trass 1.

loading...

Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (7) 8-1 123 1
2. Vermilion Catholic (3) 9-0 113 2
3. Kentwood 8-1 107 5
4. Glenbrook (1) 9-0 97 8
5. Riverside 8-1 81 7
6. Southern Lab 5-3 71 4
7. Homer 6-3 70 3
8. Haynesville 8-1 59 9
9. St. Mary’s 7-1 35 NR
10. Ascension Catholic 7-2 32 10
Others receiving votes: Catholic-PC 26, Logansport 15, St. Martin’s 7, St. Frederick 6, Basile 5, Central Catholic-MC 3, Cedar Creek 2.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area

Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.

10 States With Most NFL Players Per Capita

Which states produce the most NFL talent per capita? The top 10 list has a few big surprises.
Filed Under: high school football
Categories: Local Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT