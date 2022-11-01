Week 10 High School Football Polls, 9 Acadiana Area Teams Ranked in Top 10

The latest Louisiana high school football polls are out.

Nine Acadiana area schools are ranked following the completion of week 9 of their respective schedules.

Each classification listed its top 10 schools, along with other schools receiving votes who are just outside of the top 10.

The rankings are voted on by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA).

Southside, Acadiana, STM, Teurlings, LCA, Opelousas, Church Point, Notre Dame, and Vermillion Catholic are all ranked, with several other area teams receiving votes.

Here is a full rundown of the current LSWA polls.

(Team, 1st place votes, record, points, previous week ranking)

Class 5A

1. Destrehan (3) 9-0 120 1

2. Karr (8) 5-3 117 2

3. Catholic-BR 8-1 109 3

4. Zachary 7-1 100 4

5. Ruston 8-1 91 5

6. Curtis 8-1 83 6

7. West Monroe 7-1 62 7

8. Southside 8-1 47 10

9. St. Augustine 6-2 46 8

10. Acadiana 6-3 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Airline 21, East St. John 13, Parkway 11, Slidell 9, Carencro 3.

Class 4A

1. St. Thomas More (8) 8-1 126 1

2. Warren Easton 8-1 107 2

3. Teurlings Catholic 8-1 94 3

4. De La Salle (1) 9-0 92 6

5. Lafayette Christian 7-2 89 4

6. Neville 7-2 77 5

7. Lutcher (1) 8-1 73 7

8. North DeSoto (1) 9-0 65 8

9. Opelousas 8-1 48 9

10. West Feliciana 9-0 35 NR

Others receiving votes: Plaquemine 17, Northwood-SH and Westgate 11, Shaw 2, Cecilia 1.

Class 3A

1. Union (9) 8-1 128 1

2. E.D. White (1) 8-1 118 2

3. Church Point (1) 9-0 109 3

4. St. James 8-1 94 4

5. University 6-3 78 6

6. Iowa 8-1 77 5

7. Madison Prep 6-3 63 7

8. Carroll 8-0 58 8

9. Bogalusa 7-1 46 9

10. John F. Kennedy 8-1 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Parkview Baptist 34, Amite 12, St. Louis 8, St. Martinville 4, Abbeville 2.

Class 2A

1. Many (11) 8-0 132 1

2. Newman 7-1 121 2

3. Dunham 8-1 97 3

(tie) Mangham 8-1 97 4

5. Calvary Baptist 7-2 94 5

6. Notre Dame 7-2 72 6

7. St. Charles Catholic 6-3 63 7

8. Welsh 8-0 48 9

9. Oak Grove 6-3 37 10

10. Episcopal-BR 8-1 33 NR

Others receiving votes: North Caddo 26, Avoyelles 18, Rosepine 11, East Feliciana 8, General Trass 1.

Class 1A

1. Ouachita Christian (7) 8-1 123 1

2. Vermilion Catholic (3) 9-0 113 2

3. Kentwood 8-1 107 5

4. Glenbrook (1) 9-0 97 8

5. Riverside 8-1 81 7

6. Southern Lab 5-3 71 4

7. Homer 6-3 70 3

8. Haynesville 8-1 59 9

9. St. Mary’s 7-1 35 NR

10. Ascension Catholic 7-2 32 10

Others receiving votes: Catholic-PC 26, Logansport 15, St. Martin’s 7, St. Frederick 6, Basile 5, Central Catholic-MC 3, Cedar Creek 2.

