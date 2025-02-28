Ragin’ Cajuns Official 2025 Football Schedule

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Ragin' Cajun football fans are looking forward to breaking in the brand new Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium with a season-opening match-up against Rice at the end of August.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana Athletics unveiled plans to renovate the football stadium with a $65 million project that broke ground in December of 2024. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said this massive project will elevate the fan experience for Ragin Cajun Fans, and athletes.

"This project will transform the gameday experience for Cajun Nation. From the premium seating products, a new Lower West Bowl, and state-of-the-art amenities, Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium will be a premier venue, improving the overall atmosphere for our fans and student-athletes. This project would not have been possible without the support of our university administration, Our Lady of Lourdes, and so many other investors."

Cajun Nation is anticipating the reveal of 34 suites, 40 loge boxes, 524 club seats, an indoor club, and five new chairback sections in the Lower West Bowl at the game opener August 30th.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 2025 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – vs. Rice (Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium)

– vs. Rice (Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium) Sept. 6 – vs. McNeese (Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium)

– vs. McNeese (Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium) Sept. 13 – at Missouri

– at Missouri Sept. 20 – at Eastern Michigan

– at Eastern Michigan Sept. 27 – vs. Marshall (Sun Belt Conference opener)

– vs. Marshall (Sun Belt Conference opener) Oct. 11 – at James Madison (First-ever matchup)

– at James Madison (First-ever matchup) Oct. 18 – vs. Southern Miss

– vs. Southern Miss Oct. 25 – at Troy

– at Troy Nov. 1 – at South Alabama

– at South Alabama Nov. 8 – vs. Texas State

– vs. Texas State Nov. 20 (Thursday) – at Arkansas State (Lone midweek game)

(Thursday) – at Arkansas State (Lone midweek game) Nov. 29 – vs. ULM (Regular season finale)

Kickoff times and TV details for the first three games will be announced in late May, while the rest will be determined 12 days before each matchup.