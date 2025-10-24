NEW IBERIA, La. (103.3 The Goat) - Another Acadiana area high school football team took a forfeit in this week's game out of an abundance of caution for its student-athletes.

Why Highland Baptist Canceled the Game

Highland Baptist Christian School in New Iberia was scheduled to play a district contest on Thursday night against the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators. However, school officials made the decision to cancel the game "out of concern for the health and well-being of the Highland Baptist student-athletes."

While we can't confirm the exact reason for the cancellation, we do know that total enrollment for the school is slightly over 300 students and the football team plays at the lowest enrollment classification (1A).

Impact on District Standings

With the loss, the HBC Bears will fall to 0-7 on the season and 0-2 in district while Ascension Episcopal improves to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in district.

A Tough Season for Highland Baptist

Hopefully, the Bears can finish out their regular season. They have a road game scheduled next Friday, October 31 against Hanson Memorial in Franklin followed by the season finale at home on November 7 against Gueydan.

Similar Forfeits in Acadiana

Earlier in the week, we learned that a similar situation happened in Gueydan as the Bears football team was forced to forfeit its game against Westminster Christian-Lafayette. Concerns about the health and well-being of the student-athletes were given as the reason in that decision to forgo their game.

Other Canceled Games Around Louisiana

Over in the New Orleans area, another game won't be played this week, but it's for a different reason. Douglass has been awarded a forfeit victory over Abramson for their District 10-4A game that was scheduled for Thursday, October 23.

The LHSAA suspended Abramson for a week stemming from an incident in a loss to Carver last Thursday in a 32-6 defeat.

The Abramson Commodores will fall to 5-3 overall and 0-3 in district with the forfeit loss while Douglass improves to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in district with the win.