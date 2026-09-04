LAFAYETTE, La. — Jamboree week is over, and Week 1 of the 2026 Louisiana high school football season kicks off Friday night with games across Acadiana that actually count.

Nearly every team in the area is in action Friday, from Lafayette to Erath to New Iberia. Here are five games worth your attention.

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Teurlings Catholic at St. Thomas More

The Rebels and Cougars open the season with a rematch of last year’s regular-season meeting, when Teurlings snapped a 10-game losing streak in the rivalry with a 38-14 win behind quarterback Alex Munoz.

Munoz has since graduated and enrolled at UL Lafayette, and Teurlings is replacing roughly 30 seniors under second-year coach Michael Courville, who has the Rebels moving down to Division II this season. St. Thomas More is also breaking in a new starting quarterback and shifting into District 3-5A, joining Barbe, Lafayette High, Acadiana, Southside, Sam Houston, Sulphur and NISH.

Acadiana at Central

The Wreckin’ Rams open on the road against Central in Baton Rouge, a non-district test to start a season after an eight-win 2025 campaign. Fourth-year offensive coordinator James Estes and senior receiver Collin DiBetta lead an Acadiana team looking to build on last year’s playoff run.

Brother Martin at Southside

The Sharks host a New Orleans-area power in Brother Martin to open their season, a notable non-district crossover for a Southside program that’s coming off a 10-3 season under coach Jess Curtis.

Carencro at Lafayette Christian Academy

Carencro travels to a perennially strong LCA program to open the year after falling to Southside in last week’s Kiwanis Jamboree.

Vermilion Catholic at Catholic-New Iberia

Small-school power Vermilion Catholic hits the road for a Southwest Louisiana matchup that traditionally carries weight in the Division IV Select landscape.

What Else Is on the Schedule

Beyond the headline games, Friday’s slate includes Northside at Cecilia, Church Point at Jennings, Erath at Loreauville, Breaux Bridge at Opelousas Catholic, Rayne at Crowley, and St. Edmund on the road at West St. John, among dozens of other matchups across the Acadiana area.

Catch Up on Last Week's Scores: Acadiana High School Football Jamborees