LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - A state champion football coach is leaving his post at a Lafayette Parish high school, but he's moving into a central office role rather than heading to another school.

Lafayette Parish School System superintendent Francis Touchet announced that Acadiana High football coach Matt McCullough will become the district's new School Security, Compliance, and Event Coordinator, while one of his assistant coaches will take over the football program.

"One of Our Core Pillars"

Touchet made the announcement on Monday night.

“Safety is one of our core pillars and a top priority for my administration,” said Superintendent Touchet. “Managing security across 46 campuses is no small task—it requires leadership, vigilance, and a deep understanding of school operations. Coach McCullough’s discipline, experience, and ability to lead make him an excellent fit for this role.”

McCullough's tenure at Acadiana was marked by two state championships and multiple playoff runs. He spent seven years as a head coach at the school.

According to the superintendent's press release, "Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) has implemented a comprehensive safety strategy, including School Resource Officers on every campus, perimeter fencing, weapons detection systems, and secure vestibules at all schools," and McCullough will "play a key role" in those initiatives.

A Legacy Hire

Stepping into the role of head coach will be Doug Dotson, who has been at the school since 2022, but whose surname is not unfamiliar to the community.

The Wreckin' Rams play in Bill Dotson Stadium, which is named after Dotson's father.

“Acadiana football is built on tradition, discipline, and excellence,” McCullough said in a statement. “Coach Doug Dotson has the experience, passion, and leadership to continue that tradition. I have no doubt he will take the program to new heights.”

Dotson is excited to take over the program.

“My number one goal is to uphold and build upon the championship culture of Acadiana football,” Dotson said. “It’s an incredible honor to follow in the footsteps of the great coaches who built this program. The expectations are high, and I welcome the challenge. Once a Ram, always a Ram!”

Touchet Hires Dotson - Again

It's not the first time Touchet and Dotson have crossed paths as employer and employee. While serving as principal of Erath High School in 2012, Touchet made the decision to hire Dotson to take over the Bobcats football team.

“He has a proven record as a head coach,” Touchet said at the time. “He has been successful. In my opinion, he is on the cutting edge of coaching.”

Dotson served as head coach at Erath before moving over to Comeaux and eventually making his way back to Acadiana, which is his alma mater.