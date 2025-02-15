LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - It certainly looked like an evenly-matched battle between district rivals Teurlings Catholic and St. Thomas More on Friday afternoon. But the undefeated Rebels boys soccer team turned up the heat in overtime, going on a 3-0 scoring run to advance to the Division II state championship game.

No. 1 Teurlings (23-0) will take on the winner of a semifinal match-up between No. 2 Holy Cross or No. 11 Ben Franklin next week at Southeastern Louisiana University, hoping to capture a state title when the dust settles.

Scoreless in Regulation

In front of large crowds gathered for both teams at Rebel Stadium, the Rebels and the Cougars fought to a standstill after one 40-minute half, then another. STM did dominate possession in the first half, picking up some opportunities to score, but the Teurlings defense stood its ground.

In the second half of Friday's playoff match-up, the roles were reversed, with STM getting some opportunities, but playing more on their own side of the field than Teurlings.

In many ways, it mirrored their first meeting this season, where STM kept the Rebels scoreless in the first half. However, in that game Teurlings won out, 2-1. On Friday night, however, both teams were aggressively looking for opportunities to score while pushing each other to the limit, and it looked as if the game may never end after regulation was over.

Teurlings found new life in overtime play while STM seemed to crumple.

3-0 in 10 Minutes

Teurlings' Carson Dwyer knocked the first goal of the game in with five minutes left in the first overtime period. The entire on-field crew ran over to the STM fans section and taunted them, earning a yellow card in the process.

Moments later, Charlie Mader dribbled through the bulk of the Cougars' squad, passing to Eden Schlabach, who picked up the second goal of the night. Mader, shortly after, picked up goal number three.

Teurlings seemed to find energy after the first goal, leading to the quick follow-up goals.

A State Title Shot

Now, the Rebels have an opportunity to play for a state title, capping off a perfect season. An undefeated run with more than 20 wins will end up being one of the most successful soccer seasons in state history, if not the most successful.

But both Holy Cross and Ben Franklin have had great seasons and are known for the caliber of their programs, as well. A state title won't come easy.

Teurlings will compete for that title on Thursday, February 20, at 5 p.m. The game will be at SLU's Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.