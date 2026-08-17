ACADIANA - School is back in for all of Acadiana, and with it comes the start of fall sports right around the corner for high schools.

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Here in South Louisiana, of course, many of us are particularly looking forward to the beginning of the football season. Teams have been hard at work all summer long prepping for the upcoming season, and this week, things begin to take shape with many of the programs holding a scrimmage of some sort. The week after, we'll see most Acadiana teams playing in a jamboree.

The Stakes: Can Acadiana Bounce Back in 2026?

Coaches in the area are hoping for a bounce-back season for the 337, as last year no team from Acadiana won a state championship. That was after the 2024 season saw three of the eight divisions' winners being from the Acadiana area (Vermilion Catholic, Cecilia, Catholic-New Iberia).

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But it's a new year and a new season. Hope springs eternal, and perhaps a traditional power like Acadiana High, St. Thomas More, Notre Dame or Lafayette Christian Academy gets back to hoisting a trophy.

It all starts with the "preseason" over these next couple of weeks, though. Here is the rundown of scrimmages and jamborees across the area.

Acadiana Area Scrimmages — Thursday and Friday, August 20–21

Thursday, August 20

Carencro at Teurlings Catholic

Catholic-N.I. at Lafayette

Central Catholic at Delcambre

Church Point at Abbeville

Erath at Ascension Episcopal

Eunice at Westgate (5:30 p.m.)

LRCA at Woodlawn

North Vermilion vs Mamou vs Breaux Bridge (at North Vermilion)

Northwest at Lafayette Christian Academy

Notre Dame at St. Thomas More (5:30 p.m.)

Rayne at Iota

Slidell at Westlake

Southside at Catholic-B.R.

Vermilion Catholic at Opelousas Catholic

Friday, August 21

Acadiana at Alexandria

ARCA at Loreauville (5:30 p.m.)

Cecilia at Kaplan

Highland Baptist vs Centerville vs Gueydan (at Highland Baptist)

New Iberia at St. Edmund

North Central vs Pine Prairie vs Avoyelles (at Avoyelles)

Port Barre vs Oberlin vs East Beauregard (at Oberlin)

Acadiana-Area Jamborees — Thursday and Friday, August 27–28

Thursday, August 27

Ascension Episcopal vs Catholic Pointe Coupee (at ARCA)

Catholic-N.I. at ARCA

Gueydan vs North Vermilion JV (at North Vermilion)

Vermilion Catholic at North Vermilion (7 p.m.)

Westgate at New Iberia

Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajun Field

Cecilia vs Lafayette (6 p.m.)

Breaux Bridge vs St. Thomas More (7 p.m.)

Carencro vs Southside (8 p.m.)

Friday, August 28

Church Point vs Kaplan (at Erath)

Lafayette Christian at Vandebilt Catholic

LRCA at Erath (7:30 p.m.)

Iberia Parish Sugarcane Football Jamboree at NISH

Highland Baptist vs Delcambre

Jeanerette vs Loreauville (7:30 p.m.)

Joe Ngata Memorial Jamboree at St. Edmund

St. Edmund vs Elton (6 p.m.)

Opelousas Catholic vs Donaldsonville (7 p.m.)

Sacred Heart at Iota (8 p.m.)

Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajun Field

Northside vs Notre Dame (6 p.m.)

Acadiana vs Teurlings Catholic (7 p.m.)

St. Martinville vs Lafayette Christian (8 p.m.)

St. Landry Parish Football Jamboree at Donald Gardner Stadium

Northwest vs Beau Chene (6 p.m.)

Eunice vs Opelousas (7:15 p.m.)

North Central vs Port Barre (8:30 p.m.)