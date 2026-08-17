Acadiana High School Football Preseason Is Here — Full Scrimmage and Jamboree Schedule for August 20–28
ACADIANA - School is back in for all of Acadiana, and with it comes the start of fall sports right around the corner for high schools.
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Here in South Louisiana, of course, many of us are particularly looking forward to the beginning of the football season. Teams have been hard at work all summer long prepping for the upcoming season, and this week, things begin to take shape with many of the programs holding a scrimmage of some sort. The week after, we'll see most Acadiana teams playing in a jamboree.
The Stakes: Can Acadiana Bounce Back in 2026?
Coaches in the area are hoping for a bounce-back season for the 337, as last year no team from Acadiana won a state championship. That was after the 2024 season saw three of the eight divisions' winners being from the Acadiana area (Vermilion Catholic, Cecilia, Catholic-New Iberia).
But it's a new year and a new season. Hope springs eternal, and perhaps a traditional power like Acadiana High, St. Thomas More, Notre Dame or Lafayette Christian Academy gets back to hoisting a trophy.
It all starts with the "preseason" over these next couple of weeks, though. Here is the rundown of scrimmages and jamborees across the area.
Acadiana Area Scrimmages — Thursday and Friday, August 20–21
Thursday, August 20
Carencro at Teurlings Catholic
Catholic-N.I. at Lafayette
Central Catholic at Delcambre
Church Point at Abbeville
Erath at Ascension Episcopal
Eunice at Westgate (5:30 p.m.)
LRCA at Woodlawn
North Vermilion vs Mamou vs Breaux Bridge (at North Vermilion)
Northwest at Lafayette Christian Academy
Notre Dame at St. Thomas More (5:30 p.m.)
Rayne at Iota
Slidell at Westlake
Southside at Catholic-B.R.
Vermilion Catholic at Opelousas Catholic
Friday, August 21
Acadiana at Alexandria
ARCA at Loreauville (5:30 p.m.)
Cecilia at Kaplan
Highland Baptist vs Centerville vs Gueydan (at Highland Baptist)
New Iberia at St. Edmund
North Central vs Pine Prairie vs Avoyelles (at Avoyelles)
Port Barre vs Oberlin vs East Beauregard (at Oberlin)
Acadiana-Area Jamborees — Thursday and Friday, August 27–28
Thursday, August 27
Ascension Episcopal vs Catholic Pointe Coupee (at ARCA)
Catholic-N.I. at ARCA
Gueydan vs North Vermilion JV (at North Vermilion)
Vermilion Catholic at North Vermilion (7 p.m.)
Westgate at New Iberia
Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajun Field
- Cecilia vs Lafayette (6 p.m.)
- Breaux Bridge vs St. Thomas More (7 p.m.)
- Carencro vs Southside (8 p.m.)
Friday, August 28
Church Point vs Kaplan (at Erath)
Lafayette Christian at Vandebilt Catholic
LRCA at Erath (7:30 p.m.)
Iberia Parish Sugarcane Football Jamboree at NISH
- Highland Baptist vs Delcambre
- Jeanerette vs Loreauville (7:30 p.m.)
Joe Ngata Memorial Jamboree at St. Edmund
- St. Edmund vs Elton (6 p.m.)
- Opelousas Catholic vs Donaldsonville (7 p.m.)
- Sacred Heart at Iota (8 p.m.)
Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajun Field
- Northside vs Notre Dame (6 p.m.)
- Acadiana vs Teurlings Catholic (7 p.m.)
- St. Martinville vs Lafayette Christian (8 p.m.)
St. Landry Parish Football Jamboree at Donald Gardner Stadium
- Northwest vs Beau Chene (6 p.m.)
- Eunice vs Opelousas (7:15 p.m.)
- North Central vs Port Barre (8:30 p.m.)
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Gallery Credit: ChatGPT