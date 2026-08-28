LAFAYETTE, La. — The high school football season is underway, and this week sees some early tests as Acadiana-area teams hit the field for scrimmages and jamborees ahead of next week's start to the season.

The 74th annual Kiwanis Club of Lafayette Jamboree delivered plenty of storylines on night one at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium at Cajun Field.

Lafayette High beat Cecilia 27-14, St. Thomas More shut out Breaux Bridge 41-0 and Southside handled Carencro 28-6 in Thursday's three games. The jamboree resumes Friday night with three more matchups, and several other parishes around Acadiana are holding their own jamborees at the same time.

This year's jamboree features 12 teams playing six games over two nights, and it returns to Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium after a two-year absence tied to renovations at the stadium. The event kept its longtime tradition alive at the Tuesday luncheon before kickoff, where Carencro assistant coach Derrick Franchak was presented with the Crying Towel, an annual honor coaches compete for by sharing the best stories from their program.

Friday's Kiwanis Jamboree Slate

Friday's action at Cajun Field kicks off at 6 p.m. with Northside facing Notre Dame, followed by Acadiana against Teurlings Catholic at 7 p.m. and St. Martinville closing the night against Lafayette Christian at 8 p.m. Each game runs 12-minute halves with a three-minute halftime, and tickets are $15 at the gate. A clear bag policy is in effect at Cajun Field.

Other Jamborees Happening Around Acadiana Friday

In Iberia Parish, the Sugarcane Football Jamboree at NISH features Highland Baptist against Delcambre, followed by Jeanerette against Loreauville at 7:30 p.m. In St. Landry Parish, Donald Gardner Stadium hosts a three-game slate with Northwest against Beau Chene, Eunice against Opelousas and North Central against Port Barre.

St. Edmund hosts the Joe Ngata Memorial Jamboree, with the Bluejays facing Elton at 6 p.m., Opelousas Catholic against Donaldsonville at 7 p.m. and Sacred Heart against Iota at 8 p.m. Church Point and Kaplan meet at Erath, Lafayette Christian travels to Vandebilt Catholic, and LRCA visits Erath at 7:30 p.m.

Below is a running scoreboard of all games this week.