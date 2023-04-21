Troy Stuns the Cajuns With a Walk Off Homer to Open The Series

The Cajuns traveled to Troy Alabama to take on the Trojans in a three-game conference series matchup. The Cajuns came into the weekend with a two-game lead over Marshall for first place with a 14-1 record. Troy came into the weekend sitting at fourth with a 10-4-1 record in SBC play. With conference standings on the line, let’s take a look at the game went.

Leanna Johnson would get the start in the circle for the Trojans as she would go three innings before being pulled. She had 1 strikeout, no walks, 5 hits, and gave up 4 runs.

Sam Landry would get the Friday night start for the Cajuns as she would go for 3 1/3 innings pitched. She finished the game with 4 strikeouts, one walk, 4 hits, and 2 runs given up.

The first two innings looked like the makings of a pitching duel as neither team would get a runner to third. The Cajuns would get the scoring started with RBI single from Mihyia Davis. Jourdyn Campbell and Laney Credeur added to the Cajuns’ lead with back-to-back RBI doubles to make it 3-0. Allred capped off the third inning scoring with an RBI single to give the Cajuns a 4-0 lead.

Troy wouldn’t go quietly as Baked went yard to cut the Cajun lead to 4-2. The Trojans would close the gap even further as Thompson would make it a 4-3 game with an RBI double forcing the Cajuns to pull Landry. Valdez allowed a pitch to go past her which allowed Troy to tie the game up at four a piece.

The tie wouldn’t last for long as Karly Heath hit a two-out solo shot to put the Cajuns back in front 5-4 going into the bottom of the 5th. The Cajuns would lead off the 6th inning with another solo shot from Alex Langeliers. Davis bunted Hayden home to make it a 7-4 game in the top of the sixth.

The Trojans would make things interesting in their half of the 6th as they would get two runs to cross the plate to make a 7-6 game. The Cajuns aided Troy’s cause with a base on balls and a few errors. It was a one-run game going into the 7th. The Cajuns allowed the leadoff runner to walk to first base. Thompson player hero for the Trojans with a 2-out home run to give Troy the upset win.

Meghan Schorman gets credited with the loss for the Cajuns and Libby Baker gets the win for the Trojans. The Cajuns had 10 hits to Troy's 8 hits and the Cajuns committed 2 errors to the Trojans 4 errors. The Cajuns fall to 34-13 (14-2, SBC) as Troy improves to 30-13-1 (11-4-1, SBC). The Cajuns and Trojans will do it all again tomorrow with the first pitch at 2 PM

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2022 Between the 10 of them, they will bring in a total of more than $992 million in 2022.