LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Baseball this weekend at The Tigue will be even more special as the Cajuns team up with Schilling Distributing to celebrate 150 years of Budweiser. The Cajuns will be facing off against UC San Diego for a 3-game series with Friday's first pitch scheduled for 6pm.

Cajuns Baseball/Schilling Promotion Details

If you’re planning on going, get there early. Gates open at 5:00 p.m., and the first 500 fans 21 and older will score exclusive Budweiser 150th Anniversary merch — t-shirts, hats, koozies and more. First come, first served.

Photo Opportunities Available

From 5:00–6:00 p.m., you’ll also have a chance to meet Bud and Mo from the Lafayette Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit. Bud’s name tips the cap to the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales, while Mo honors Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. They’ve quickly become local favorites, and yes, there will be photo ops.

Schilling to Throw Out First Pitch

Before first pitch, Charles “Buddy” Schilling will take the mound for the ceremonial first pitch, a cool full-circle moment that reflects both family tradition and local partnership.

Drink Specials for Cajuns Game on Friday

Throughout the night, Budweiser 16oz cans will be 2-for-$10, giving fans a chance to “Share a Bud with Bud” while enjoying some Friday night baseball.

You'll be able to listen to all the action on 103.3 The Goat or watch on ESPN+ if you can't make it out Russo Park this weekend. Game schedule is as follows:

Friday 2/27 - 6 pm

Saturday 2/28 - 2 pm

Sunday 3/1 - 1 pm