LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — For anyone who followed Ragin’ Cajuns football in the 1990s, the name Jake Delhomme still carries a lot of weight around Acadiana. He came a long way from after-parties at Pete's on the Strip to playing for a Super Bowl in the NFL. Now, one of the school's most recognizable stars will be honored by his alma mater.

Jake Delhomme to Be Honored at UL Lafayette Spring Gala

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association has announced that former Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Jake Delhomme will be the honoree for the 2026 Spring Gala, happening May 9th at Blackham Coliseum.

From Breaux Bridge to Cajun Field: Delhomme’s Ragin’ Cajuns Legacy

Delhomme’s football journey began right here in Acadiana. The Breaux Bridge native and Teurlings Catholic graduate became the only true freshman to start at quarterback for a Division I program in 1993. Over the next four seasons, Delhomme started 43 consecutive games and helped lead the Cajuns to three winning seasons and two conference championships.

Historic Win for Delhomme and Ragin Cajuns

One of the most memorable moments of his career came in 1996 when he helped lead Louisiana to a stunning upset over nationally ranked Texas A&M at Cajun Field, a victory that still stands as one of the biggest wins in program history. Everyone talks about the goal post parade out of Cajun Field and (allegedly) towards the Stadium Club. By the time his college career wrapped up, Delhomme held school records with 9,216 passing yards and 64 touchdowns.

How Jake Delhomme Reached the NFL and the Super Bowl

After going undrafted in the 1997 NFL Draft, Delhomme finally found his opportunity in the NFL and took full advantage of it. He led the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl XXXVIII in his first season as the team’s starting quarterback and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2005.

Beyond football, the Spring Gala will also focus on the Alumni Association’s Comeback Scholarship program, which helps returning students finish their degrees, a mission organizers say reflects Delhomme’s own perseverance and determination.

Read More: Chris Olave Hosting Football Camp in May

According to the Alumni Association, the gala will include dinner, cocktails, live music, and both live and silent auctions. Proceeds will support alumni engagement programs and initiatives aimed at helping students succeed at UL Lafayette. Specific details and invitations have yet to be released, but we will follow up as more information is provided.