10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2022

With spectators returning to sports over the last year and a half, and the world returning to work following the coronavirus pandemic, the earned money for the world's highest-paid was ample in the last year.

In 2020, the top ten biggest earners in the sports world brought in a total of $819.2 million.

Fast forward to the summer of 2022, and the number increases by over $190 million.

Between the 10 of them, the ten highest-paid athletes in the world will bring in a total of $992 million dollars in 2022.

Here is a list of the top 10 according to Forbes, along with how much each is set to earn this year.

