The Tigers Go 3-0 on the Weekend to Advance to Their 16th Super Regional in Program History

The Tigers of LSU are you're Baton Rouge Regional champions and are on their way to the Super Regionals.

The Tigers went a perfect 3-0 this weekend as they were able to win almost every way possible this weekend. They took on Tulane on Friday in what was a fantastic defensive performance. All-American pitcher, Paul Skenes pitched a complete game to secure the 7-2 victory. The Tigers were able to survive a back-and-forth thriller against Oregon State yesterday to advance to the final with a 6-5 win. OSU set itself up for a rematch against the Tigers. Today, the Tigers broke out the bats for an offensive explosion as everyone seemed to get in on the action as LSU scored 13 runs for a 13-7 victory.

With the victory, the Tigers secured their 16th Super Regional appearance in program history and their first since the 2021 season. With LSU ranked as the 5th national seed in the tournament, the Tigers are guaranteed to host the Supers no matter what happens in the Lexington Regional. LSU will await the winner of Kentucky and Indiana later tonight. The Supers begin on Friday and will take play in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers have played Kentucky already this season where they took 2 of 3 in a weekend series. The Wildcats aren’t guaranteed a Super Regional berth as Indiana has forced the Wildcats into a winner take all game 7 tonight. Regardless of whom the Tigers play, LSU will be looking to capture their 19th World Series appearance in program history. Good luck and Geaux Tigers!

