BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — Governor Jeff Landry is putting Louisiana's culinary reputation on the line this weekend, wagering the state's finest seafood that LSU can handle West Virginia in the NCAA Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium.

According to Sports Illustrated, Landry reached out on social media to challenge West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey to a friendly bet ahead of the best-of-three series that begins Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge.

The governor's wager puts some of Louisiana's most iconic products front and center on the national stage. Anyone who's experienced a proper Louisiana crawfish boil knows what West Virginia would be getting if the Mountaineers manage to upset the Tigers.

According to Landry's bet, if LSU wins and advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Morrisey owes Landry a dinner at the prestigious Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. But if the Mountaineers pull off the upset, Landry has promised to send "a sack of crawfish, a dozen of Louisiana crabs and 10 pounds of Gulf of America shrimp" to West Virginia.

LSU's Path to This Moment

LSU earned this Super Regional hosting opportunity by winning the Baton Rouge Regional. The Tigers defeated Little Rock 7-0 in their opener and followed with a 12-0 victory over Dallas Baptist.

Little Rock forced a winner-take-all game by defeating LSU 10-4 on Sunday. In Monday's decisive game, Little Rock led 5-1 through three innings before LSU rallied for a 10-6 victory to advance.

That scare might actually help the Tigers heading into this weekend. Nothing focuses a team's attention quite like nearly getting upset by a school most people had never heard of before last weekend.

West Virginia Brings Underdog Confidence

West Virginia finished the regular season 44-14 and claimed the Big 12 Conference regular season title. The Mountaineers advanced by sweeping the Clemson Regional.

West Virginia defeated Kentucky in a walk-off victory in their regional opener. The Mountaineers then upset Clemson before defeating Kentucky again in the regional final after rallying from five runs down in the eighth inning.

West Virginia enters as the biggest underdog among the 16 remaining teams in the tournament. The program has never reached the College World Series.

Championship Pedigree vs. Historic Opportunity

LSU brings championship experience that West Virginia simply can't match. The Tigers have won seven College World Series titles—more than any other team still alive in this year's tournament. They know what it takes to win in Omaha and understand the pressure that comes with expectations.

West Virginia, meanwhile, is playing with house money. The Mountaineers have already exceeded most expectations by reaching this point, which can make them dangerous. Teams with nothing to lose often play their best baseball when facing programs with everything to prove.

The contrast creates an intriguing dynamic: LSU's championship pedigree against West Virginia's hunger for a historic breakthrough.

What's on the Line This Weekend

Beyond bragging rights and Louisiana seafood, this series determines which team joins seven others in Omaha for the College World Series. For LSU, it's about maintaining the program's championship expectations and giving fans another chance to watch meaningful June baseball.

For West Virginia, it's about reaching heights the program has never achieved and proving that their recent success represents something more than a lucky run.

Game one starts Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN, followed by game two Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2. If necessary, game three will be played Monday, with the time to be determined.

Louisiana Baseball at Its Best

Regardless of what happens with the governor's wager, this weekend represents Louisiana baseball at its finest. Alex Box Stadium will be packed with fans who understand the game's nuances and appreciate excellent play from both teams.

LSU has the talent, experience, and home-field advantage that should lead to a trip to Omaha. West Virginia brings the hunger and momentum that can create upset magic in tournament play.

Either way, Louisiana products will be representing the state on a national stage.